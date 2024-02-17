Raith’s Scott Brown in ‘cut me some slack’ quip after thunderous strike makes it ‘all to play for’ in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith’s Scott Brown in ‘cut me some slack’ quip after thunderous strike makes it ‘all to play for’ in title race

The Rovers' captain's first goal of the season was as stunning as it was crucial.

By Craig Cairns
Raith players celebrate after captain Scott Brown fires them to victory. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown’s stunning winner against Dundee United has thrust Raith Rovers back into a title race.

Confidence was low and the task was looking increasingly difficult after a tremendous start to the season was followed by a run of five defeats, including three in the league.

Even a draw in Saturday’s win over the Scottish Championship league leaders would have left them with an uphill battle.

Brown’s thunderous strike not only ended Dundee United’s unbeaten away record in the league, it put things back in their own hands for the run-in.

There will be many twists and turns to come, no doubt, and the Rovers captain declared it is “all to play for” after such an important win.

The fact that this was Brown’s first goal of the season, and from the bench at that, is evidence enough of that.

“I’ve scored a few good ones at Peterhead but none that mean as much as that,” he said.

“That was my first goal at that end and it was an important time for us to get the win and I’m really pleased.

“It’s my first of the season but I’ve been playing centre half for a good bit so maybe cut me a bit of slack on that one!

“Sometimes with the formation we play we play with one sitter and it’s hard to get forward.”

The result puts the pressure back on Dundee United, though the Rovers captain already has his mind on the next match, a difficult trip to Ayr United, now under the guidance of his more famous namesake.

Being captain and starting amongst the substitutes shows that boss Ian Murray is not afraid to make such big decisions for crucial games.

Brown had no complaints and didn’t need his manager to explain why he made the change.

Scott Brown: We hadn’t been playing well

“I was obviously disappointed not to play. I think it’s the second time this season I’ve not played and it was really disappointing,” said the Raith skipper.

“The manager just said to us before the game that it’s important the subs come on with the right attitude.

“We haven’t been playing well and it’s not something I take personally.

Raith skipper Scott Brown celebrates his winning goal. Image: SNS.

“I came on and made and made an impact and when you come on with the right attitude it helps and to score a winner like that, it will probably be a sleepless night!

“It was a brilliant atmosphere, the fans have been brilliant from the start.

“It shows you how massive a game it was, if Dundee United had won and gone seven points clear it would have been really tough for us to get back into it.

“Now it’s down to a point and all to play for.”

