Raith’s Scott Brown in ‘cut me some slack’ quip after thunderous strike makes it ‘all to play for’ in title race

Scott Brown’s stunning winner against Dundee United has thrust Raith Rovers back into a title race.

Confidence was low and the task was looking increasingly difficult after a tremendous start to the season was followed by a run of five defeats, including three in the league.

Even a draw in Saturday’s win over the Scottish Championship league leaders would have left them with an uphill battle.

Brown’s thunderous strike not only ended Dundee United’s unbeaten away record in the league, it put things back in their own hands for the run-in.

WHAT A GOAL!!! 🚀🤯 Scott Brown with an absolute screamer for Raith Rovers! 👏 Watch live @BBCScotland#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/fPOmxxm4Qj — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 16, 2024

There will be many twists and turns to come, no doubt, and the Rovers captain declared it is “all to play for” after such an important win.

The fact that this was Brown’s first goal of the season, and from the bench at that, is evidence enough of that.

“I’ve scored a few good ones at Peterhead but none that mean as much as that,” he said.

“That was my first goal at that end and it was an important time for us to get the win and I’m really pleased.

“It’s my first of the season but I’ve been playing centre half for a good bit so maybe cut me a bit of slack on that one!

“Sometimes with the formation we play we play with one sitter and it’s hard to get forward.”

The result puts the pressure back on Dundee United, though the Rovers captain already has his mind on the next match, a difficult trip to Ayr United, now under the guidance of his more famous namesake.

Being captain and starting amongst the substitutes shows that boss Ian Murray is not afraid to make such big decisions for crucial games.

Brown had no complaints and didn’t need his manager to explain why he made the change.

Scott Brown: We hadn’t been playing well

“I was obviously disappointed not to play. I think it’s the second time this season I’ve not played and it was really disappointing,” said the Raith skipper.

“The manager just said to us before the game that it’s important the subs come on with the right attitude.

“We haven’t been playing well and it’s not something I take personally.

“I came on and made and made an impact and when you come on with the right attitude it helps and to score a winner like that, it will probably be a sleepless night!

“It was a brilliant atmosphere, the fans have been brilliant from the start.

“It shows you how massive a game it was, if Dundee United had won and gone seven points clear it would have been really tough for us to get back into it.

“Now it’s down to a point and all to play for.”