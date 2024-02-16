Raith boss Ian Murray says pressure back on Dundee United after HUGE win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith boss Ian Murray says pressure back on Dundee United after HUGE win

The Rovers manager was pleased with the level of performance from his players.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray pushes his side forward
Raith manager Ian Murray was delighted with the win over Dundee United. Image: SNS

Ian Murray says the pressure is on Dundee United now after Raith Rovers’ massive 2-1 victory.

The Kirkcaldy club snatched all three points at Stark’s Park on Friday night when the game looked to be heading for a draw.

Zak Rudden, on loan from Dundee, gave Rovers the lead before Louis Moult equalised before half-time.

Second-half substitute Scott Brown arced in a dipping last-minute volley – his first goal of the season – to secure all three points.

Scott Brown fires Raith ahead in the last minute. Image: SNS.

United manager Jim Goodwin had pre-match that the pressure was on Raith going into Friday night’s sellout.

Murray said his side didn’t really feel pressure going in and that, either way, it is now back on the Championship leaders after Raith closed the gap to just one point.

Ian Murray: Pressure back on Dundee United

“I know Jim tried to put a wee bit of pressure on us before the game by saying the pressure’s on us,” said Murray.

“We’ve never really felt it at any time in the season because we are well ahead of where we’d thought we would be at this stage of the season.

“We’ll pass the baton back to United and the pressure is on them.

“The level of training in the past week has been incredible.

“When you see it go back to that level then you do realise you have dropped it a little bit.

Raith manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We dropped our work rate a little bit, our defensive duties a little bit. Belief was always there – and tonight gives us more belief.

It was a really good game, the first half in particular was good. It was very end to end right from the very first minute.

“It was a fantastic finish. We’re delighted with the win and you’ll struggle to see a better goal this weekend – this month, actually.”

