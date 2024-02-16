Raith boss Ian Murray says pressure back on Dundee United after HUGE win

Ian Murray says the pressure is on Dundee United now after Raith Rovers’ massive 2-1 victory.

The Kirkcaldy club snatched all three points at Stark’s Park on Friday night when the game looked to be heading for a draw.

Zak Rudden, on loan from Dundee, gave Rovers the lead before Louis Moult equalised before half-time.

Second-half substitute Scott Brown arced in a dipping last-minute volley – his first goal of the season – to secure all three points.

United manager Jim Goodwin had pre-match that the pressure was on Raith going into Friday night’s sellout.

Murray said his side didn’t really feel pressure going in and that, either way, it is now back on the Championship leaders after Raith closed the gap to just one point.

Ian Murray: Pressure back on Dundee United

“I know Jim tried to put a wee bit of pressure on us before the game by saying the pressure’s on us,” said Murray.

“We’ve never really felt it at any time in the season because we are well ahead of where we’d thought we would be at this stage of the season.

“We’ll pass the baton back to United and the pressure is on them.

“The level of training in the past week has been incredible.

“When you see it go back to that level then you do realise you have dropped it a little bit.

“We dropped our work rate a little bit, our defensive duties a little bit. Belief was always there – and tonight gives us more belief.

“It was a really good game, the first half in particular was good. It was very end to end right from the very first minute.

“It was a fantastic finish. We’re delighted with the win and you’ll struggle to see a better goal this weekend – this month, actually.”