Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United display was best in WEEKS despite Raith Rovers defeat

Scott Brown's sensational strike secured all three points for Raith.

A frustrated Jim Goodwin on the touchline
Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United turned in their best performance in weeks despite succumbing to a galling defeat against Raith Rovers.

Scott Brown’s thunderbolt settled a breathless contest in front of the biggest crowd at Stark’s Park since 1997.

The dramatic 2-1 triumph for the Rovers inflicted a maiden Championship defeat of the season on United, cutting the gap at the summit to one point in the process.

“We showed courage on the ball and didn’t get the outcome we deserved.

Jim Goodwin

But Goodwin sought to preach perspective.

Scott Brown unleashes his thunderbolt against Dundee United
Image: SNS

“We’re happy that we are still top of the table and I thought we played some good football – the best we’ve played for a number of weeks,” said Goodwin. “We showed courage on the ball and didn’t get the outcome we deserved.

“But there’s plenty of football to be played.

“I said in the build-up nothing would be decided tonight, and that’s still the case.

“I’d rather be in our position than anyone else in the league.”

Wonder-goal

On-loan Dundee striker Zak Rudden opened the scoring for Rovers, with Goodwin adding: “I’m led to believe that the first goal is offside, which is a major disappointment.

“We’ve had some really big decisions go against us in the league so far.”

Louis Moult levelled with a close-range header, capping a decent first 45 minutes from the visitors.

But Goodwin acknowledges that the Tangerines should have been more clinical, with the likes of Moult, Tony Watt, Glenn Middleton, Ross Graham and Kevin Holt all having decent opportunities.

Gutted Dundee United players leave the field
Image: SNS

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t show more composure in key moments,” added Goodwin.

“We felt we could be ahead at half-time and the longer the second half went on, it seemed Raith were content to sit in deep and hit us on the break. I don’t think we did enough with the ball in the second half.

“But Brown scores a wonder-goal. I’ve got to give him great credit for taking the shot on. It’s a brilliant strike. These things happen but, standing here having lost the game, it’s a very sore one to take.”

Conversation