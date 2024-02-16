Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United: Scott Brown stunner blows Championship chase wide open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United: Scott Brown stunner blows Championship chase wide open

The Rovers captain scored a goal of the season contender.

By Alan Temple
Scott Brown unleashes his thunderbolt against Dundee United
Brown unleashes his thunderbolt. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers cut the gap at the summit of the Championship to a single point following an outrageous late winner by Scott Brown.

The Kirkcaldy captain climbed from the bench to unleash a ferocious dipping drive beyond the grasping Jack Walton from all of 30 yards; Brown’s first goal of the season and he won’t score a better – nor more important – one.

The sensational strike was a fitting way to decide a thriller in Fife under the Friday night lights.

Zak Rudden opened the scoring for the hosts and, following a swathe of opportunities for both sides, Louis Moult hit back from close-range.

Brown, pictured, was the Rovers hero
Brown, pictured, was the Rovers hero. Image: SNS

United enjoyed the majority of possession and chances in the second half but a mix of wayward finishing and a solid showing from Kevin Dabrowski –  sponsors’ man of the match –  kept the visitors out.

And Brown would have the final say, ending Rovers’ five-game losing run in the most dramatic fashion imaginable. 

A breathless beginning

The sides were welcomed a raucous crowd of 7,923, the largest attendance at Stark’s Park since 9,745 fans watched Rangers defeat the Rovers 6-0 in April 1997.

And United were first to threaten when Scott McMann lashed a speculative effort over the crossbar of Dabrowski.

At the other end, Rudden, on loan from the Tangerines’ city rivals Dundee, warmed the palms of Jack Walton with a powerful drive from a prohibitive angle.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray pushes his side forward
Ian Murray pushes his side forward. Image: SNS

The opening stages were predictably breathless – and Tony Watt was next to force a sharp stop from Dabrowski following a slick move involving Glenn Middleton and McMann.

Given the breakneck pace of the contest, an early opener seemed inevitable.

And Rovers claimed it.

Rudden showed outstanding attacking instincts to meet a low Liam Dick delivery at the near post and, despite a hint of offside, his flicked shot drifted over Walton and into the far corner of the net.

Zak Rudden celebrates his first goal in Raith Rovers colours
Zak Rudden celebrates his first goal in Rovers colours. Image: SNS

The Dens Park marksman lapped up the celebrations in front of the 3,645 Arabs in attendance.

Moult on the mark

Moult lashed a wild drive over the bar following a neat Kai Fotheringham touch in the box, as the visitors sought immediate parity.

The scoring was evidently not finished for the night.

Mullin passed up a chance to double the hosts’ advantage when he intercepted Graham’s errant clearance, but lashed his shot wide. Rudden was inches away from a tap-in at the back post and booted the woodwork in frustration.

Shaun Byrne, left, celebrates with fellow Dundee loanee Zak Rudden
Shaun Byrne, left, celebrates with fellow Dundee loanee Rudden. Image: SNS

Mullin was thwarted again when he hared onto a wonderful Rudden through-ball following outstanding hold-up play by the big striker, only for Walton to make a pivotal low save.

United drew level as half-time approached when a David Wotherspoon corner found Graham, and his header was instinctively turned home by Moult for his 12th goal of the season.

Rovers’ players were left aggrieved, feeling Graham pushed an arm into the face of Dick to win the tussle.

Louis Moult scores for Dundee United against Raith Rovers
Moult shows his goalscoring instincts to level,. Image: SNS

Only a wonderful point-blank save by Dabrowski stopped Middleton from completing the turnaround minutes later. Ian Murray’s men needed the half-time break.

A delightful decider

Wotherspoon, purring in the United engine room, found Watt on the edge of the box as United continued on the ascendancy after the break, but the striker’s left-footed drive zipped inches over the bar.

Graham then directed a header wide of the post from another fine Wotherspoon delivery.

Jack Hamilton was lucky not to see a more severe punishment for a bizarre lunge on Walton as the United goalkeeper shepherded the ball out of play; the forward nowhere near the ball.

Jack Hamilton and Jack Walton square up after the former's heavy challenge
Jack Hamilton and Jack Walton square up after the former’s heavy challenge. Image: SNS

As a fraught, fiery contest entered the final 15 minutes, Louis Vaughan saw a free-kick from 25 yards deflected wide of Walton’s post.

But that would be a temporary reprieve for Goodwin’s charges, with Brown smashing a thunderous effort past Walton in the dying embers.

Dabrowski made a fine save to deny Kevin Holt as United threw everyone forward in injury time, but Raith held firm.

Title race well and truly on.

Star man: Keith Watson (Raith Rovers)

The defender was sorely missed during his lengthy lay-off, especially in recent weeks when Rovers couldn’t buy a win.

Two weeks after completing his first 90 minutes since September, he took the captain’s armband for this one and led the team to a massive victory.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is denied by a super sliding challenge by Keith Watson
Kai Fotheringham is denied by a super sliding challenge by Keith Watson. Image: SNS

There were many interventions from the experienced centre-back, none more so than when he threw himself in front of Fotheringham’s shot for a crucial first-half block.

And he was a rock as United enjoyed plenty of pressure after the break.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski 8; J. Brown 6, Watson 8, Murray 7, Dick 6; Byrne 7 (S. Brown 73), Stanton 7 (Matthews 86); Mullin 6 (Easton 73’), Vaughan 6, Smith 7 (Connolly 73); Rudden 7 (Hamilton 59). Subs not used: McNeil, Corr, Turner, McGill.

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 7; Grimshaw 6, Graham 7, Holt 7, McMann 7; Wotherspoon 8 (Mochrie 80), Sibbald 7; Fotheringham 6 (Thomson 90), Watt 7, Middleton 7 (Cudjoe 90); Moult 7 (Greive 75). Subs not used: Newman, McClelland, Tillson, Meekison, MacLeod.

Ref: Don Robertson

Att: 7,923

Conversation