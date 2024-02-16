Graham Carey: VAR change over the last 2 months has hurt St Johnstone and players want ‘clear and obvious error’ principle back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey: VAR change over the last 2 months has hurt St Johnstone and players want ‘clear and obvious error’ principle back

It was confirmed this week that the Irishman's goal against Aberdeen shouldn't have been disallowed.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
St Johnstone's Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone playmaker Graham Carey has sensed a change in the VAR landscape since the mid-season break.

And the Perth side are suffering on the back of it.

Carey’s disallowed goal against Aberdeen last month – confirmed to have been a mistake by an independent panel – was one of several controversial decisions that have gone against Craig Levein’s men recently.

‘Clear and obvious error’ no longer seems to be the guiding principle, with the Irishman keen to see that mantra return.

“Probably the last two months I think VAR have interfered a lot more than they had been,” he said.

“They’re only supposed to intervene if it’s clear and obvious. A lot of those decisions aren’t really clear and obvious.

“There needs to be more trust given to the refs because, at the end of the day, they’re refereeing the game and this is taking the responsibility away from them.

“It’s not the referee’s fault.

“You kind of get to a stage where some of the refs are explaining the rules to you on the pitch and explaining why it’s a foul or not a foul.

“We’ve got some good refs in this league. I just think we need to trust them a little bit more.

Graham Carey in action against Dundee.
Graham Carey in action against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“To be fair, VAR have got a lot of big decisions correct. But it does feel like we’re stopping games to go back and look at incidents in last two months.

“Players didn’t get any indication about that.

“We got the presentation at the start of the season on what rules they’re tightening up or changing.

“But nothing since then.

“For me, personally, I thought VAR worked pretty well last season. I think now they’re kind of getting involved a bit and I don’t know the reason for that.

“We just have to get on with it and accept the decisions that they make.”

‘Too late now’

Learning on Thursday that his volley to open the scoring against Aberdeen should have stood didn’t provoke strong emotions for Carey.

“I think everyone on the pitch knew it was a fair enough goal and not many of their players complained,” he said. “Bar the boy (Jamie McGrath) who went down.

“It’s too late now – we can’t go back and get three points. It’s irrelevant, really.

“At the time it was a perfectly good goal. Challenges like that (Liam Gordon’s on McGrath) happen all the time in the penalty area.”

Dundee were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a Liam Gordon foul on Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Dundee were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a Liam Gordon foul on Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS

Carey has no fears that all the decisions going against Liam Gordon – a penalty for Dundee on Sunday the most recent – will have a psychological impact on their skipper when they face Rangers on Sunday.

“Gordy’s got a strong personality and character,” said the former Plymouth man. “It doesn’t affect him.

“That’s why he’s our captain.

“He’s our leader on the pitch. I don’t think he’ll back out of any tackles. That’s not him.

“The next time the ball is in the box, he’ll go full force as always.

“You can’t really legislate for decisions like those – you just need to get on with the game.

“I think he’s been unlucky. The penalty against Aberdeen was harsh as well.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Fair City Unity and Owen Beck both caught the eye at Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their…
Sam McClelland, left, at Dundee United and, right, with Chelsea
Sam McClelland reveals 'different level' Chelsea kids as Dundee United new boy recounts journey…
Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was up against a Liverpool player in Owen Beck.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was foiled by a Liverpool player…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides…
Graham Carey's goal against Aberdeen should have stood.
VAR mistakes soar as St Johnstone suffer and Dundee get mixed results in latest…
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Three to appear in court over Airdrie v St Johnstone pub disturbance
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Craig Levein: Chris Kane could still have St Johnstone future after Dunfermline loan
SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan (left) and chief executive Neil Doncaster (right). Images: SNS
St Johnstone one of 6 Premiership clubs calling for meeting with SPFL chiefs
Sam McClelland in the Dundee United dressing room.
Sam McClelland 'looking the part' at Dundee United as on-loan St Johnstone defender stakes…
Dan Phillips could return for St Johnstone against Rangers.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips steps up comeback ahead of Rangers game

Conversation