Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss blasts ‘ridiculous’ VAR intervention in painful loss to Dundee AND ‘absymal’ reaction from his own players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss blasts ‘ridiculous’ VAR intervention in painful loss to Dundee AND ‘absymal’ reaction from his own players

Saints were 1-0 when Dundee were awarded a controversial penalty.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has hit out at the “ridiculous” VAR intervention that turned his team’s clash with Dundee on its head.

But he also took aim at his players for letting the controversial 75th minute equaliser deflate them rather than fire them up.

Saints were 1-0 up through an early Matt Smith goal when referee David Munro was told to make the trip to his pitchside monitor to view a challenge by Liam Gordon on Amadou Bakayoko from a Dundee corner.

Levein revealed that neither he nor opposite number Tony Docherty had a clue what the check related to.

And the Perth boss believes VAR official, Don Robertson, came up with the latest in a long line of unnecessary interventions.

Liam Gordon concedes a penalty after a VAR review.
Liam Gordon concedes a penalty after a VAR review. Image: SNS.

“It’s not VAR,” said Levein, whose team went down to a 90th minute Jordan McGhee winner after Luke McCowan’s spot-kick leveller.

“It’s people making the decisions.

“The decision-making for me was ridiculous.

“Look at every set-piece in a game and you could find something that could be called a foul.

“Firstly, Gordy’s arm is raised by David Keltjens. It’s raised Gordy’s arm and it’s on the shoulder.

“The referee is none the wiser but somebody decides it’s a good idea to intervene.

“That’s not a clear and obvious error.

“Doc’s asking me: ‘Is it a penalty for you or a penalty for us? I’ve said: ‘I’ve not got a clue’.

“That’s what happened.

“It’s very simple. It’s not VAR, it’s somebody sitting in a wee booth somewhere thinking: ‘You know, if I’m pretty bored I’ll maybe call the referee over for this one’.

“Honestly, I don’t get it.

“Nobody knows what’s going on.

“That’s the third one of those that has gone against us.

“Maybe Dundee haven’t had much luck recently but we certainly haven’t, that’s for sure.

“If we’re going to re-referee games after every corner and free-kick I’m sure you could find blocking, hands on shoulders, holding jerseys – loads of them.”

‘Abysmal’

Turning to his team’s post-equaliser display, Levein added: “What really, really annoyed me was our response to it was abysmal.

“We’ve let it affect us enormously and we’ve stopped doing the things that got us into the lead.

“There’s nothing I can do about the VAR thing but I can do something about that.

“I was more disappointed with my players after that equaliser than I was with the thing itself.

“First half we were great but in the second half they fought harder and worked harder than us.

St Johnstone’s Matt Smith celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“Then the equaliser was an incentive for Dundee to put their foot to the floor but we didn’t match them.

“I apologise to our supporters for our second half performance because it wasn’t good enough.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star men as VAR decision kicks off…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
Dimitar Mitov: 'Best version' of St Johnstone can secure picture-changing win over Dundee
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein on St Johnstone's top six incentive v Dundee and confusion over 'hugely…
St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa.
St Johnstone star targets 'incredible' leap up Premiership table against Dundee
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
3 St Johnstone talking points as opportunity to leap FOUR Premiership places v Dundee…
SPFL leadership duo, Neil Doncaster and Murdoch MacLennan.
St Johnstone and 5 other Premiership clubs raise SPFL governance concerns
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone matched Hearts in every department
Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 0-1 Hearts: Player ratings and star man as lethal Lawrence Shankland scores…
Sam McClelland, Dundee United loan arrival.
Sam McClelland reveals 3 Dundee United aims as St Johnstone defender targets loan bounce
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have added pace to the St Johnstone attack.
St Johnstone star couldn't pick winner in Sidibeh v Kimpioka sprint but says duo…

Conversation