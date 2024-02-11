Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star men as VAR decision kicks off late Dee turnaround

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star men as VAR decision kicks off late Dee turnaround

Jordan McGhee grabbed a 90th-minute winner as the Dark Blues came from behind after Matt Smith's early opener.

By George Cran & Eric Nicolson
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS

Jordan McGhee’s 90th-minute header completed a Tayside turnaround for Dundee as they saw off St Johnstone 2-1 at Dens Park.

VAR came to their rescue this time after some high-profile gripes with the technology with Luke McCowan’s penalty levelling matters on 75 minutes.

That was after a dangerous Saints side led for the majority of the contest thanks to Matt Smith’s opener after nine minutes.

But it was Tony Docherty’s side who came away from the end-to-end contest with all three points.

First half

Between the two sides there were 10 changes in total, five apiece.

Curtis Main and Malachi Boateng missed out through injury for Dundee while Aaron Donnelly made his first appearance in 2024.

Kerr Smith and Adama Sidibeh were both in to make their first St Johnstone starts as Ryan McGowan, Max Kucheriavyi, Connor Smith, Tony Gallacher and Fran Franczak dropped out.

Dundee had one just one of the past 11 meetings between the sides but were also unbeaten in the last four with three draws and a 1-0 victory in December 2021.

Smith (left) finds the corner for 1-0. Image: SNS

And it was the Perth Saints who took the early lead, scoring from their first attack. A nice move down the right eventually saw Graham Carey lay the ball to Matt Smith on the edge of the area.

The Welshman showed real composure to find the bottom corner.

The Dark Blues had enjoyed the majority of the play up to that point but were missing a cutting edge and that’s how the rest of the half went.

Carson denies Kimpioka. Image: SNS
Carson denies Kimpioka. Image: SNS

They went close on 23 minutes when Carey headed a Donnelly header off the line and tested Dimitar Mitov on a couple of occasions.

But it was the visitors who looked the more dangerous. Happy to defend their lead and hit on the break, the pace of Sidibeh and Benjamin Kimpioka caused real problems.

Both had good chances before the break with Kimpioka bringing a good save from Trevor Carson.

Second half

Dundee emerged from half-time with renewed purpose, substitute Dara Costelloe bringing energy to the right flank and boos from the away end.

But Saints were still proving effective at the other end with Carson needing to be at his best to deny Sidibeh a superb overhead kick on the hour mark.

And from the resulting corner, Andy Considine headed onto the crossbar.

Andy Considine heads onto the Dundee bar. Image: SNS
Andy Considine heads onto the Dundee bar. Image: SNS

Five minutes later a Donnelly cross found Shaughnessy’s head but the Dundee skipper headed wide.

The Dark Blues were toiling against a well-drilled defence with a lead to hold onto.

But then came a VAR check – and this time it went Dundee’s way. Referee David Munro went to the monitor and ruled that Liam Gordon had fouled Bakayoko in the area. Penalty Dundee.

Luke McCowan makes it 1-1 from the spot. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan makes it 1-1 from the spot. Image: SNS

Up stepped McCowan to fire his side level, his strike clipping the post on its way in.

Beck flashed a fierce ball across goal before Bakayoko saw an effort saved by Mitov at the back post as Dundee looked to complete the turnaround.

Saints too had their moments to go for the win but it was the home side who grabbed the crucial third goal.

Beck found space in the middle of the park and clipped a cross onto the head of McGhee who planted his header into the corner.

But the visitors weren’t done yet as Carson palmed out a chipped Luke Robinson effort in stoppage-time.

The final whistle was delayed after a concerning head injury sustained by Michael Mellon with the Burnley man stretchered off.

When it came, victory saw Dundee move five points ahead of their Tayside neighbours and clear in sixth place.

Dundee Star Man: Jordan McGhee

Jordan McGhee sees Dundee defeat St Johnstone thanks to his late header. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee sees Dundee defeat St Johnstone thanks to his late header. Image: SNS

Dundee’s Mr Versatile has been in fine form of late, even if results haven’t been coming for the Dee.

This was McGhee’s third goal in six games and his most crucial of the season so far.

St Johnstone Star Man: Matt Smith

St Johnstone celebrate Matt Smith's (right) opener early on at Dundee. Image: SNS
St Johnstone celebrate Matt Smith’s (right) opener early on at Dundee. Image: SNS

Not only did the Welsh international score his first goal for St Johnstone he also barely misplaced a pass in the whole game.

After sitting out a couple of game through injury, Smith picked up where he left off.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: Carson 7, McGhee 8, Shaughnessy 7, Donnelly 7 (Lamie 89), Beck 7, Sylla 7, Cameron 6, McCowan 7, Tiffoney 6 (Mellon 67, 6 (Ashcroft 90)), Robinson 5 (Costelloe 46, 6), Bakayoko 7.

Subs not used: Sharp, Dodgson, Astley, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Robertson.

St Johnstone: Mitov 7, Considine 7, Gordon 7, Carey 7, Sidibeh 7.5, Olufunwa 6.5 (Kucheriavyi, 58), Robinson 6, M Smith 8 (Jaiyesimi 90), Kimpioka 6.5 (C Smith, 58), Keltjens 6 (McGowan, 79), K Smith 6 (Sprangler, 70).

Subs not used: Richards, Gallacher, Kane, Clark.

Referee: David Munro

Attendance: 7,102 (1,681 away)

More from Dundee FC

Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty claims Liam Gordon challenge on Michael Mellon was 'almost life-endangering'…
Ryan Astley (left) and Owen Beck (right) of Dundee. Images: SNS
Dundee star Ryan Astley lifts lid on Owen Beck talk that sold him on…
Tony Docherty applauds Dundee fans after winning at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee set for triple fitness boost for St Johnstone clash as Tony Docherty hails…
Dundee's Luke McCowan sees red in a recent fixture
JIM SPENCE: Why football fans shouldn’t have been so quick to see red over…
2
(Left to right) SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, Dundee managing director John Nelms and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. Images: SNS
Dundee stadium plan hailed by Scottish football chiefs as club submits initial planning application
Jordan McGhee takes on St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee vows Dundee will bounce back from 'bad night' as St Johnstone come…
Tony Docherty
6 Dundee VAR gripes as turmoil over technology grows
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was unhappy his side weren't given a penalty. Image: SNS
'Aggrieved' Dundee boss Tony Docherty slams second handball call in 2 games after being…
Luke McCowan challenges Hyeokkyu Kwon as Dundee faced St Mirren. Image: SNS
St Mirren 2-0 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as late goals seal points…
St Mirren v Dundee will kick off late. Image: SNS
St Mirren v Dundee kick-off DELAYED

Conversation