Dundee shoppers react to ‘tragic’ news as The Body Shop set to call in administrators

The chain faces an uncertain future with jobs and stores at risk.

By Kieran Webster
The Body Shop store in Dundee
The Body Shop store in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee shoppers have reacted to the “tragic reports” that The Body Shop is on the brink of administration.

It is understood that administrators will be called in this week, with stores and jobs at the environmentally friendly cosmetics chain under threat.

It is currently unknown if the Dundee, Perth or Dunfermline stores are in line to be closed.

The store was founded by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon nearly 50 years ago and is now owned by Aurelius.

‘Shock’ as The Body Shop stores could close

Jennifer Curran, who was visiting Dundee for the day from Ayrshire was “shocked” to hear the news.

The 49-year-old said: “I’m shocked, I go to it all the time.

“It’s quite empty around here so it will be a loss to the city centre, but it seems to be the same around Scotland.

Liz Auld and Jennifer Curran outside the store.
Liz Auld and Jennifer Curran outside the Dundee store. Image: DC Thomson

“Hopefully, they’ll at least keep it online so I can still get all the stuff I like.”

Her mum, Liz Auld, 77, added that The Silverburn shopping centre, south of Glasgow, is going down the same route too.

She added: “I’ve not been in Dundee since lockdown but there’s nothing.

“Everyone complains about the lack of shops everywhere, but it’s all just online now.”

Body Shop news ‘a tragedy’

Jason Swedlow also expressed his sadness at the prospect of shop closures.

The 62-year-old Dundonian said: “It’s a tragedy.

“The Body Shop is a good company who have been around for a good while now.

“It’s sad to see another shop potentially go.”

Making reference to the number of empty shops in the area he added: “Just look around you.

Murraygate in Dundee
A view of Murraygate. Image: DC Thomson

“I hope there will be a resolution and a path forward as they have a good product.

“They have so many things I use and I always prefer to buy them in-store rather than online.

“If I buy them here, it helps support local jobs.”

Another Body Shop customer joked a closure would make his wife unhappy.

The Body Shop ‘would be missed’

Peter Ramminger, 72, from Arbroath, said: “It would make my wife an unhappy woman that’s for sure.

“I’ve just been in there to buy her a cream that she really likes.

“It would be missed a lot because me, my wife and daughter like to come here quite often

“It’s just a sign of the times but it would be a shame to see it go. there always seems to be folk going in and out.”

A sign for The Body Shop,
A sign for The Body Shop. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee University student Lou Macneil, 20, added: “I hadn’t heard the news but it’s a shame as the high street is so empty and it’s sad to look around.

“If I’m out and about I like nipping into The Body Shop just to have a look around.

“There just seems to be a lot of places closing in Dundee.”

While it has not been confirmed which stores face closures, it could serve a blow to Dundee and Perth’s city centres.

The Courier has high street trackers for both The Fair City and The City of Discovery.

