Dundee set for triple fitness boost for St Johnstone clash as Tony Docherty hails squad resilience

Tony Docherty insists Dundee have pushed the reset button after a gruelling run of games that has tested the squad to the limit.

The Dark Blues have played six matches in just 18 days – with five of them away from home.

They are set to be boosted for St Johnstone’s visit to Dens Park on Sunday by the return to fitness of Ricki Lamie, Aaron Donnelly and Dara Costelloe.

Now the manager is determined to look forward and to cement Dundee’s top six spot before the split.

Docherty said: “When we play on Sunday it will be seven games in 21 days.

“Of our last 11 games, nine have been away and the two home games have been against Celtic and Hearts.

“So it is huge credit to the players and the staff as the newly-promoted team coming up into the Premiership, to get through that schedule of games and to be sitting in the position we are in.

“There is loads to like about our team at the moment and I am just really looking forward to the next 10 games to the split with six of them at home.

“It has been a difficult period and within that we have had to deal with a lot of issues not just with the amount of away games but with things that have gone against us.

“I just think we are out the other side of that – we have pressed the reset button and we are looking ahead.”

Sunday’s game will see Docherty reunited with Saints boss Craig Levein, with the pair previously working together at Dundee United.

Docherty added: “I have huge respect for Craig but that all goes out the window on Sunday.

“It is us against them and it will be a very competitive game.”