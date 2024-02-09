Dundee set for triple fitness boost for St Johnstone clash as Tony Docherty hails squad resilience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee set for triple fitness boost for St Johnstone clash as Tony Docherty hails squad resilience

The Dark Blues have endured a gruelling few weeks on the fixture front.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty applauds Dundee fans after winning at Livingston. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty is pleased with how his squad has coped with their recent workload Image: SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee have pushed the reset button after a gruelling run of games that has tested the squad to the limit.

The Dark Blues have played six matches in just 18 days – with five of them away from home.

They are set to be boosted for St Johnstone’s visit to Dens Park on Sunday by the return to fitness of Ricki Lamie, Aaron Donnelly and Dara Costelloe.

Now the manager is determined to look forward and to cement Dundee’s top six spot before the split.

Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ricki Lamie is set to return for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Docherty said: “When we play on Sunday it will be seven games in 21 days.

“Of our last 11 games, nine have been away and the two home games have been against Celtic and Hearts.

“So it is huge credit to the players and the staff as the newly-promoted team coming up into the Premiership, to get through that schedule of games and to be sitting in the position we are in.

“There is loads to like about our team at the moment and I am just really looking forward to the next 10 games to the split with six of them at home.

Dundee boss Docherty feels his side have had to dig deep in recent weeks. Image: SNS

“It has been a difficult period and within that we have had to deal with a lot of issues not just with the amount of away games but with things that have gone against us.

“I just think we are out the other side of that – we have pressed the reset button and we are looking ahead.”

Sunday’s game will see Docherty reunited with Saints boss Craig Levein, with the pair previously working together at Dundee United.

Docherty added: “I have huge respect for Craig but that all goes out the window on Sunday.

“It is us against them and it will be a very competitive game.”

