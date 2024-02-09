St Johnstone star targets ‘incredible’ leap up Premiership table against Dundee

It’s a one-game Premiership card this weekend.

And St Johnstone are determined to make a four-place jump by beating local rivals, Dundee.

Defender, Dare Olufunwa, believes Saints are a team on the up.

If they take three points in Sunday’s rearranged clash with the Dark Blues and move into the top six, nobody will be able to argue against that.

“We were pretty confident going into the game before it was called off the last time,” said Olufunwa.

“That will definitely be the same this time. We’ll look to go again.

“It’s a big game – for the fans and the team.

“A win would take us up from 10th to sixth, which is incredible.

“This is a big opportunity. We’re looking to push as far up the table as we can and we’re confident we can do that.”

Hearts blip

There is no shame in losing to Hearts these days – who have the Premiership’s top goal scorer in their team and have now won nine and drawn one in their last 10 matches.

Saints certainly won’t let their narrow midweek loss derail them, according to Olufunwa.

“Lawrence Shankland is a quality striker,” said the former Southampton and Liverpool defender.

“He gets half a chance, goes round two players and slots it in.

“Apart from that there wasn’t much in the game.I can’t think of any other shots on target.

“Hearts are third in the league for a reason. But if you look at us, that’s the first league game out of four we’ve lost since we’ve come back from the break.

“This won’t disrupt us.

“We’re still really confident that we’ll keep climbing the table.”

Olufunwa believes the Perth club’s January recruitment has given them all the tools they need for the rest of the campaign – particularly up front.

“Benji (Kimpioka) took his goal really well in the Ross County game and he’s growing in confidence,” said the 22-year-old.

“He’s getting into good positions because he’s so fast.

“Both Benji and Adama (Sidibeh) make good runs behind defenders and the strikers we already had here have got quality.

“I think we’ve got all the players that we need now.”

Growing stature

Olufunwa has now made 10 appearances for Saints and his value to Craig Levein’s squad is steadily growing.

“I have to make sure I keep training well every day and take my opportunities in games when I get the chance,” he said.

“The manager and Kirky (Andy Kirk) work closely together.

“Me and Kirky have a great relationship – we speak every day about things I can improve on.

“It’s about where I fit into the structure of the team and how we can use my qualities, whether that’s on the right side of a three or right-back, as it was against Hearts.”