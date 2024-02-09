St Johnstone star targets ‘incredible’ leap up Premiership table against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star targets ‘incredible’ leap up Premiership table against Dundee

The Perth club can go from 10th to sixth by winning on Sunday.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa.
St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa. Image: SNS.

It’s a one-game Premiership card this weekend.

And St Johnstone are determined to make a four-place jump by beating local rivals, Dundee.

Defender, Dare Olufunwa, believes Saints are a team on the up.

If they take three points in Sunday’s rearranged clash with the Dark Blues and move into the top six, nobody will be able to argue against that.

“We were pretty confident going into the game before it was called off the last time,” said Olufunwa.

“That will definitely be the same this time. We’ll look to go again.

“It’s a big game – for the fans and the team.

Dare Olufunwa.
Dare Olufunwa. Image: SNS.

“A win would take us up from 10th to sixth, which is incredible.

“This is a big opportunity. We’re looking to push as far up the table as we can and we’re confident we can do that.”

Hearts blip

There is no shame in losing to Hearts these days – who have the Premiership’s top goal scorer in their team and have now won nine and drawn one in their last 10 matches.

Saints certainly won’t let their narrow midweek loss derail them, according to Olufunwa.

“Lawrence Shankland is a quality striker,” said the former Southampton and Liverpool defender.

“He gets half a chance, goes round two players and slots it in.

Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Apart from that there wasn’t much in the game.I can’t think of any other shots on target.

“Hearts are third in the league for a reason. But if you look at us, that’s the first league game out of four we’ve lost since we’ve come back from the break.

“This won’t disrupt us.

“We’re still really confident that we’ll keep climbing the table.”

Olufunwa believes the Perth club’s January recruitment has given them all the tools they need for the rest of the campaign – particularly up front.

“Benji (Kimpioka) took his goal really well in the Ross County game and he’s growing in confidence,” said the 22-year-old.

Benji Kimpioka is up and running.
Benji Kimpioka is up and running for St Johnstone after his goal at Ross County. Image: SNS.

“He’s getting into good positions because he’s so fast.

“Both Benji and Adama (Sidibeh) make good runs behind defenders and the strikers we already had here have got quality.

“I think we’ve got all the players that we need now.”

Growing stature

Olufunwa has now made 10 appearances for Saints and his value to Craig Levein’s squad is steadily growing.

“I have to make sure I keep training well every day and take my opportunities in games when I get the chance,” he said.

“The manager and Kirky (Andy Kirk) work closely together.

“Me and Kirky have a great relationship – we speak every day about things I can improve on.

“It’s about where I fit into the structure of the team and how we can use my qualities, whether that’s on the right side of a three or right-back, as it was against Hearts.”

Conversation