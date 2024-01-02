Dundee v St Johnstone OFF after Dens Park pitch inspection

Dundee’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone has been called off.

The two Tayside outfits were due to face off at Dens Park at 3pm.

However, rain put the game at risk with a pitch inspection called for 11am, before the Dark Blues confirmed the postponement half an hour later.

Dee said: “Following the referee’s pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with St Johnstone has been postponed.

“Recent rainfall has meant the pitch has become waterlogged and the match has been called off.

“A new date for this fixture will be announced in due course.”

More to follow.