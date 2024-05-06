Luke McCowan in blunt Dundee assessment after St Mirren ‘rubbish’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke McCowan in blunt Dundee assessment after St Mirren ‘rubbish’

The Dark Blues were well beaten at home in a crucial Dens Park clash.

By George Cran
Dismayed Luke McCowan at full-time against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dismayed Luke McCowan at full-time against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Luke McCowan’s assessment of Dundee’s performance against St Mirren was as brutal as the defending on show from the Dark Blues in the 3-1 defeat.

“Rubbish” was the Dee stand-in skipper keeping things PG as he visibly raged inside when performing post-match press duties.

Dundee were well beaten at home to the Buddies, second best on the day by a clear distance.

And second best in the race for fifth place and Europe with matches running out.

Asked about the disappointing performance, McCowan replied: “Aye, rubbish.

St Mirren celebrate
St Mirren put Dundee to the sword at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“We just weren’t at it from the kick-off. The boys were not . . . I don’t even know what to say, to be honest.

“I am probably the worst person to pick to do the media today.

“There is just bitter disappointment in there. We had a chance to take them to our home ground and catch up with them on points or whatever with all the background about Europe but we just didn’t perform well enough.

“It was rubbish so that’s probably why it hurts more because you don’t expect that from us.

“We battle away and even if you are not good enough on the ball, you still know your hard work is there.

Scott Tanser finishes as Dundee struggle to contain St Mirren. Image: SNS
Scott Tanser finishes as Dundee struggle to contain St Mirren. Image: SNS

“We just weren’t at it.

“First half wasn’t good enough. We upped it a bit in the second half and their keeper made a couple of good saves but it wasn’t anywhere near the standards we hold at this club.

“The boys know that in there so we are raging.”

Still catch St Mirren?

McCowan, though, insists the race for European qualification is not run.

St Mirren have opened up a big lead on their beaten rivals.

But there’s no chucking in the towel at Dens Park.

Asked if they can still catch the Buddies, he said: “Yes, it is not done yet.

“We had a right good chance today to put ourselves in a great position so we’ll just need to look at that and learn from it.

“The boys will be motivated when we get back into training – I can assure you of that.”

