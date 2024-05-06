Luke McCowan in blunt Dundee assessment after St Mirren ‘rubbish’

Luke McCowan’s assessment of Dundee’s performance against St Mirren was as brutal as the defending on show from the Dark Blues in the 3-1 defeat.

“Rubbish” was the Dee stand-in skipper keeping things PG as he visibly raged inside when performing post-match press duties.

Dundee were well beaten at home to the Buddies, second best on the day by a clear distance.

And second best in the race for fifth place and Europe with matches running out.

Asked about the disappointing performance, McCowan replied: “Aye, rubbish.

“We just weren’t at it from the kick-off. The boys were not . . . I don’t even know what to say, to be honest.

“I am probably the worst person to pick to do the media today.

“There is just bitter disappointment in there. We had a chance to take them to our home ground and catch up with them on points or whatever with all the background about Europe but we just didn’t perform well enough.

“It was rubbish so that’s probably why it hurts more because you don’t expect that from us.

“We battle away and even if you are not good enough on the ball, you still know your hard work is there.

“We just weren’t at it.

“First half wasn’t good enough. We upped it a bit in the second half and their keeper made a couple of good saves but it wasn’t anywhere near the standards we hold at this club.

“The boys know that in there so we are raging.”

Still catch St Mirren?

McCowan, though, insists the race for European qualification is not run.

St Mirren have opened up a big lead on their beaten rivals.

But there’s no chucking in the towel at Dens Park.

Asked if they can still catch the Buddies, he said: “Yes, it is not done yet.

“We had a right good chance today to put ourselves in a great position so we’ll just need to look at that and learn from it.

“The boys will be motivated when we get back into training – I can assure you of that.”