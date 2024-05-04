Dundee’s dismal St Mirren display an ‘anomaly’ insists Tony Docherty as he reveals demand to players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s dismal St Mirren display an ‘anomaly’ insists Tony Docherty as he reveals demand to players

The Dark Blues were beaten 3-1 in a poor performance as the Buddies took full control of the race for Europe.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty watches on as his side struggle against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee never recovered from a slow start as they fell to a dismal 3-1 home defeat to St Mirren says Tony Docherty.

However, the Dens boss insists the race for fifth place and European qualification is not over, despite the Buddies opening up a five-point gap over their hosts.

The Dark Blues were poor in the first half and fell behind to a scrambled Alex Gogic opener. More bad defending then allowed the Buddies to go 3-0 up through Scott Tanser and Toyosi Olusanya.

Michael Mellon would grab one back but it was a thoroughly disappointing day for the Dee.

An “uncharacteristic” one, says Docherty.

St Mirren celebrate at Dens Park. Image: SNS
“St Mirren started on the front foot and put us on the back foot and I don’t think we ever recovered,” he said.

“Very disappointing.

“It was a bit of an anomaly because it was uncharacteristic of us, particularly at home.

“I find it difficult to be hard on those players because over a season they have been fantastic.

“Today was a day that wasn’t to be.”

‘React’

He added: “I don’t think we ever got a foothold in the game. We made a change at half-time and made five changes in the game to try to address a lot of issues.

“I just felt we were swimming against the tide a wee bit.

“It’s all experience. As a newly-promoted team we have done fantastically well to get into the top six.

Toyosi Olusanya made it 3-0 as Dundee crumbled. Image: SNS

“Today there will be a lot of reflection.

“St Mirren are celebrating, there are five points in it but there are nine to play for.

“So what I’ve challenged the players with is how do they react to that.

“So far this season, I’ve always had a positive reaction to a negative result so I’m hoping for the same.”

‘Preventable’

To react with a result at Hearts next week, Dundee will have to defend a lot better than they did in this contest.

Defensive lapses peppered an under-par day and leave the Dark Blues with an uphill battle.

“The goals we lost were uncharacteristic and really preventable from a defensive point of view,” Docherty added.

“I have watched them all back and they were strange goals to lose.

“It’s not like us but it’s important we get back on the training field and make sure we put things right.”

Conversation