Dundee’s dismal St Mirren display an ‘anomaly’ insists Tony Docherty as he reveals demand to players

Dundee never recovered from a slow start as they fell to a dismal 3-1 home defeat to St Mirren says Tony Docherty.

However, the Dens boss insists the race for fifth place and European qualification is not over, despite the Buddies opening up a five-point gap over their hosts.

The Dark Blues were poor in the first half and fell behind to a scrambled Alex Gogic opener. More bad defending then allowed the Buddies to go 3-0 up through Scott Tanser and Toyosi Olusanya.

Michael Mellon would grab one back but it was a thoroughly disappointing day for the Dee.

An “uncharacteristic” one, says Docherty.

“St Mirren started on the front foot and put us on the back foot and I don’t think we ever recovered,” he said.

“Very disappointing.

“It was a bit of an anomaly because it was uncharacteristic of us, particularly at home.

“I find it difficult to be hard on those players because over a season they have been fantastic.

“Today was a day that wasn’t to be.”

‘React’

He added: “I don’t think we ever got a foothold in the game. We made a change at half-time and made five changes in the game to try to address a lot of issues.

“I just felt we were swimming against the tide a wee bit.

“It’s all experience. As a newly-promoted team we have done fantastically well to get into the top six.

“Today there will be a lot of reflection.

“St Mirren are celebrating, there are five points in it but there are nine to play for.

“So what I’ve challenged the players with is how do they react to that.

“So far this season, I’ve always had a positive reaction to a negative result so I’m hoping for the same.”

‘Preventable’

To react with a result at Hearts next week, Dundee will have to defend a lot better than they did in this contest.

Defensive lapses peppered an under-par day and leave the Dark Blues with an uphill battle.

“The goals we lost were uncharacteristic and really preventable from a defensive point of view,” Docherty added.

“I have watched them all back and they were strange goals to lose.

“It’s not like us but it’s important we get back on the training field and make sure we put things right.”