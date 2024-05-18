Dundee star Antonio Portales targets Europe next season and praises ‘love from the fans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Antonio Portales targets Europe next season and praises ‘love from the fans’

The Mexican centre-back wants his team to improve on this season's top-six finish.

By Craig Cairns
The Dundee support have come up with a song for defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
The Dundee support have come up with a song for defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.

Dundee FC may have missed out on European football this season, but Antonio Portales remains hopeful he can achieve it during his time at Dens Park.

The top six of the Scottish Premiership has been a steep learning curve for the Dark Blues after four defeats in four matches.

During one of those, the 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle, the Dundee faithful showed their appreciation for the defender with a song to the tune of “Tequila” by The Champs.

While Portales kept his focus on the pitch, he couldn’t help but notice the praise from the fans.

“I always concentrate on the game. Then I hear the song and I thought: ‘Are they singing Portales? Is it true?’

“It was very good for me because the love from the fans for me is amazing.”

Antonio Portales flicked Dundee into a 2-0 lead versus Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Portales responded in the following game with a cheeky flick to put Dundee 2-0 up versus Rangers in Tuesday’s defeat at Ibrox, his second goal for the club.

That game eventually ended in a disappointing 5-2 loss but the 27-year-old hopes such experiences will help the team to kick on next year.

Antonio Portales: I hope next season will be better

“It is difficult because all the teams work hard and have very good players,” said Portlaes. “We are a very good team with young players and those with experience.

“The mentality and work is strong and good. Last year we were in the second tier and now we are in the top six in the top league. That is amazing.

“I hope next season will be better. We finish on Saturday but then in one month we will come back and try again. We will look for the top five or four.”

It has been a steep learning curve at times for Portales too, adjusting to a new culture far from home and being trusted to play out from the back by his manager – an approach that inevitably leads to mistakes.

There have also been two fairly lengthy injuries to contend with, but the centre-back has returned stronger both times.

Echoing the sentiments of his manager, Portales wants his side to finish with a flourish in front of their own fans in Saturday’s final Scottish Premiership fixture of the season versus Kilmarnock.

Antonio Portales said it is ‘a dream’ to be at Dundee FC. Image: SNS.

“It’s important to finish the season on a high,” he said. “We need to win in front of our friends and family. It will be nice to win in the top six.

“It is a dream for me to be here. The atmosphere and the fans – it is a pleasure to be here to play for Dundee.

“It was hard because I had two injuries and that was difficult for me.

“I have a very good mental strength and every time I was able to focus on my objectives to get back fit. I can get better.”

