Dundee star Antonio Portales targets Europe next season and praises ‘love from the fans’

Dundee FC may have missed out on European football this season, but Antonio Portales remains hopeful he can achieve it during his time at Dens Park.

The top six of the Scottish Premiership has been a steep learning curve for the Dark Blues after four defeats in four matches.

During one of those, the 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle, the Dundee faithful showed their appreciation for the defender with a song to the tune of “Tequila” by The Champs.

While Portales kept his focus on the pitch, he couldn’t help but notice the praise from the fans.

“I always concentrate on the game. Then I hear the song and I thought: ‘Are they singing Portales? Is it true?’

“It was very good for me because the love from the fans for me is amazing.”

Portales responded in the following game with a cheeky flick to put Dundee 2-0 up versus Rangers in Tuesday’s defeat at Ibrox, his second goal for the club.

That game eventually ended in a disappointing 5-2 loss but the 27-year-old hopes such experiences will help the team to kick on next year.

Antonio Portales: I hope next season will be better

“It is difficult because all the teams work hard and have very good players,” said Portlaes. “We are a very good team with young players and those with experience.

“The mentality and work is strong and good. Last year we were in the second tier and now we are in the top six in the top league. That is amazing.

“I hope next season will be better. We finish on Saturday but then in one month we will come back and try again. We will look for the top five or four.”

It has been a steep learning curve at times for Portales too, adjusting to a new culture far from home and being trusted to play out from the back by his manager – an approach that inevitably leads to mistakes.

There have also been two fairly lengthy injuries to contend with, but the centre-back has returned stronger both times.

Echoing the sentiments of his manager, Portales wants his side to finish with a flourish in front of their own fans in Saturday’s final Scottish Premiership fixture of the season versus Kilmarnock.

“It’s important to finish the season on a high,” he said. “We need to win in front of our friends and family. It will be nice to win in the top six.

“It is a dream for me to be here. The atmosphere and the fans – it is a pleasure to be here to play for Dundee.

“It was hard because I had two injuries and that was difficult for me.

“I have a very good mental strength and every time I was able to focus on my objectives to get back fit. I can get better.”