VIDEO: Drone footage of work to repair a 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Drone footage of work to repair a 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

The force of the River South Esk created a huge hole in the A-listed bridge of Dun near Montrose during October's devastating storm.

By Graham Brown

The painstaking operation to save an ancient Angus bridge battered by Storm Babet has reached a crucial stage.

And drone footage shows the work which has already been done by engineers to repair the 240-year-old Bridge of Dun near Montrose.

The force of the River South Esk caused a partial collapse of the bridge when the storm struck seven months ago.

Bridge of Dun was badly damaged during Storm Babet.
Storm Babet left a gaping hold in the historic Bridge of Dun near Montrose. Image: Paul Reid

The road between Barnhead and Bridge of Dun station has been closed since then.

But experts have been hard at work carrying out preparatory work at the site.

And Angus Council is preparing plans to restore the three-span structure to its original condition.

Repairs to the A-listed bridge will include re-using as much of the original stone as possible.

Bridge of Dun repair
The view south towards the damaged arch section. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Alexander Steven designed the bridge, which was completed in 1787 at a cost of £3,128.

His engineering skills played a part in saving Bridge of Dun from being completely destroyed by Storm Babet.

Steven’s design featured relief arches built in to withstand flooding.

It was one of those which bore the brunt of last October’s storm, leading to part of the roadway collapsing.

The aerial footage reveals the repair operation focused on the southern end of the bridge.

Listed building work application

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We have carefully removed the damaged sections of the structure and ground investigation reports have taken place.

“Working with partner agencies, we have now begun to work on the detailed designs required to repair the bridge.”

Bridge of Dun Storm Babet damage
Bridge of Dun remains closed to traffic seven months on from Storm Babet. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A listed building consent application will then be submitted.

“We recognise the historic importance of the Bridge of Dun and intend to re-construct the damaged bridge arch to visually replicate the original structure and use as much of the original stone as possible.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Music Fest volunteers hope there will be blue skies above the Town House stage on Saturday May 25. Image: Supplied
Live band fans set for a treat as Montrose Music Fest returns to High…
Empty council houses are costing Angus Council thousands in lost rent every week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillor says Angus must get its own house in order after Scottish Government declares…
Teens charged for being on the railway lines in Arbroath
Teenagers charged after near miss on the railway lines in Arbroath
CCTV images of youths at Arbroath's Chalmers Filmhouse.
Arbroath 'paper gangsters' steal ice creams during Planet of the Apes cinema screening
Richard Henderson
Mechanic 'drove around drinking Tennent's' before A90 smash which injured motorist
Wayne Stephenson.
Angus bulldog to be destroyed after biting 3-year-old, sheriff says
To go with story by Graham Brown. A team of mobile connectivity and drone specialists have demonstrated the use of flying 5G drones as a moving connectivity bubble which could transform mountain search and rescue missions. Picture shows; Angus Glens 5g drone trial. Tarfside. Supplied by Alan Richardson Date; 23/03/2024
'Game-changing' drone technology delivers 5G connectivity in Angus glens mountain rescue demo mission
General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Arbroath 'institution' Pie Bob's praised as councillors dish up 5am opening renewal
Tayside teacher sentenced for Salvation Army concert sexual assault
Discount supermarket Aldi is planning a store in Arbroath. Image: Shutterstock
'Excited' Aldi win booze licence for new store on £16m Arbroath retail park
2

Conversation