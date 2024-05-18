VIDEO: Drone footage of work to repair a 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

The painstaking operation to save an ancient Angus bridge battered by Storm Babet has reached a crucial stage.

And drone footage shows the work which has already been done by engineers to repair the 240-year-old Bridge of Dun near Montrose.

The force of the River South Esk caused a partial collapse of the bridge when the storm struck seven months ago.

The road between Barnhead and Bridge of Dun station has been closed since then.

But experts have been hard at work carrying out preparatory work at the site.

And Angus Council is preparing plans to restore the three-span structure to its original condition.

Repairs to the A-listed bridge will include re-using as much of the original stone as possible.

Alexander Steven designed the bridge, which was completed in 1787 at a cost of £3,128.

His engineering skills played a part in saving Bridge of Dun from being completely destroyed by Storm Babet.

Steven’s design featured relief arches built in to withstand flooding.

It was one of those which bore the brunt of last October’s storm, leading to part of the roadway collapsing.

The aerial footage reveals the repair operation focused on the southern end of the bridge.

Listed building work application

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We have carefully removed the damaged sections of the structure and ground investigation reports have taken place.

“Working with partner agencies, we have now begun to work on the detailed designs required to repair the bridge.”

A listed building consent application will then be submitted.

“We recognise the historic importance of the Bridge of Dun and intend to re-construct the damaged bridge arch to visually replicate the original structure and use as much of the original stone as possible.”