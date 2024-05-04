‘Phenomenal’ response as Arbroath duo’s Euro 2024 song gets 12k+ views

A song backing Scotland’s bid for Euro 2024 glory has become an Arbroath duo’s biggest hit in their 42 years together.

Darin Bell, 58, and Brian Lyons, 59, formed Pepperpot while attending Arbroath Academy in the early 1980s.

After making a living out of gigging locally, touring abroad and sales from their six albums, Pepperpot have produced a football-themed song that has been viewed more than 12,000 times on YouTube.

We Are Scotland, which looks ahead to Scotland’s finals appearance in Germany this summer, has also been shared more than 120 times on Facebook.

“The number of people enjoying it is phenomenal,” said Darin.

“It’s our most popular song yet.

“We want to make more people aware of it so it can reach the next level.”

Arbroath band Pepperpot do ‘lots of different music’

Darin and Brian have built their music career on versatility.

Brian’s ability to play the accordion ensures they can perform traditional Scottish, Celtic and folk music.

Complementing this with chart songs is a formula that has seen them play for ex-pats in Vancouver annually over 14 years.

They also sang at a wedding in New York City and their globetrotting has seen them come into contact with Van Morrison and Bryan Adams.

Closer to home, Pepperpot are regulars at pubs across Dundee, Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Two years ago they wrote Arbroath, We Support You for the town’s Championship football club.

They also recently performed on Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me, which was won by Arbroath’s Kezia Adam.

“We do it for a living because we can turn our hand to lots of different music,” said Darin.

“But we would do it for nothing even if it wasn’t for a living.”

We Are Scotland written for 1990 World Cup

We Are Scotland was originally penned for the World Cup in 1990, when Andy Roxburgh’s men made it to the finals in Italy.

“Back then we just shared it with friends,” said Darin.

“But when Scotland qualified for this year’s Euros we thought we would revamp it and get it out to more people.

“We did it quite quickly and threw a video together – not realising it would be so popular.”

Tartan Army will ‘drink your beer’ in Euro 2024

The upbeat tune revels in Scotland’s role as feisty underdogs, starting with a nod to Robert the Bruce.

It also makes a light-hearted promise to the German hosts that the Tartan Army will “drink your beer”.

Darin explained: “Rather than doing a song saying we are the best team in the world and will win the competition, we thought we would take a different angle about Scotland and the nation of people who fight for everything.

“In the song, we say ‘We’re proud, we’re loud, we have no fear.’

“This is directed at the supporters who, no matter where they go, are always heard.

“We are renowned for being a fearless nation, being proud and drinking the beer – the Scots are known for partying whether they go, but in a good way.

“So there is a little bit of lightheartedness in the chorus.”

While Darin and Brian won’t be in Gerrmany themselves, they are likely to be on the list of performers at Aberdeen bar Resident X for Scotland’s Euros opener against the hosts on June 14.

By then, they hope their track will have become an unofficial anthem of Scotland’s Euro 2024 adventure.

Darin said: “We want to see if anyone is interested in it becoming a proper song rather than one on YouTube.”