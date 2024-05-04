‘Phenomenal’ response as Arbroath duo’s Euro 2024 song gets 12k+ views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Phenomenal’ response as Arbroath duo’s Euro 2024 song gets 12k+ views

The upbeat tune light-heartedly promises to the Germans that the Tartan Army will "drink your beer".

By Stephen Eighteen
Darin Bell and Brian Lyons or Arbroath group Pepperpot
Darin Bell and Brian Lyons formed Pepperpot 42 years ago. Image: Pepperpot

A song backing Scotland’s bid for Euro 2024 glory has become an Arbroath duo’s biggest hit in their 42 years together.

Darin Bell, 58, and Brian Lyons, 59, formed Pepperpot while attending Arbroath Academy in the early 1980s.

After making a living out of gigging locally, touring abroad and sales from their six albums, Pepperpot have produced a football-themed song that has been viewed more than 12,000 times on YouTube.

Darin and Brian have made a living out of their music. Image: Pepperpot

We Are Scotland, which looks ahead to Scotland’s finals appearance in Germany this summer, has also been shared more than 120 times on Facebook.

“The number of people enjoying it is phenomenal,” said Darin.

“It’s our most popular song yet.

“We want to make more people aware of it so it can reach the next level.”

Arbroath band Pepperpot do ‘lots of different music’

Darin and Brian have built their music career on versatility.

Brian’s ability to play the accordion ensures they can perform traditional Scottish, Celtic and folk music.

Complementing this with chart songs is a formula that has seen them play for ex-pats in Vancouver annually over 14 years.

We also performed at the Webster Theatre last year too for the first time along with local songer Danny Laverty
Pepperpot at Arbroath’s Webster Theatre last year with local singer Danny Laverty. Image: Pepperpot

They also sang at a wedding in New York City and their globetrotting has seen them come into contact with Van Morrison and Bryan Adams.

Closer to home, Pepperpot are regulars at pubs across Dundee, Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Two years ago they wrote Arbroath, We Support You for the town’s Championship football club.

Pepperpot on Come Dine With Me.
Pepperpot on Come Dine With Me. Image: Channel 4

They also recently performed on Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me, which was won by Arbroath’s Kezia Adam.

“We do it for a living because we can turn our hand to lots of different music,” said Darin.

“But we would do it for nothing even if it wasn’t for a living.”

We Are Scotland written for 1990 World Cup

We Are Scotland was originally penned for the World Cup in 1990, when Andy Roxburgh’s men made it to the finals in Italy.

“Back then we just shared it with friends,” said Darin.

“But when Scotland qualified for this year’s Euros we thought we would revamp it and get it out to more people.

“We did it quite quickly and threw a video together – not realising it would be so popular.”

Tartan Army will ‘drink your beer’ in Euro 2024

The upbeat tune revels in Scotland’s role as feisty underdogs, starting with a nod to Robert the Bruce.

It also makes a light-hearted promise to the German hosts that the Tartan Army will “drink your beer”.

Pepperpot's Darin Bell and Brian Lyons with Philomena Begley in 2023.
The duo with with Philomena Begley in 2023. Image:<br />Pepperpot

Darin explained: “Rather than doing a song saying we are the best team in the world and will win the competition, we thought we would take a different angle about Scotland and the nation of people who fight for everything.

“In the song, we say ‘We’re proud, we’re loud, we have no fear.’

“This is directed at the supporters who, no matter where they go, are always heard.

“We are renowned for being a fearless nation, being proud and drinking the beer – the Scots are known for partying whether they go, but in a good way.

“So there is a little bit of lightheartedness in the chorus.”

While Darin and Brian won’t be in Gerrmany themselves, they are likely to be on the list of performers at Aberdeen bar Resident X for Scotland’s Euros opener against the hosts on June 14.

By then, they hope their track will have become an unofficial anthem of Scotland’s Euro 2024 adventure.

Darin said: “We want to see if anyone is interested in it becoming a proper song rather than one on YouTube.”

