Arbroath woman scoops £1K prize on Come Dine with Me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath woman scoops £1K prize on Come Dine with Me

Kezia Adam was voted the best host by her fellow competitors on the Channel 4 show.

By Ben MacDonald
Kezia Adam was declared the winner of this week's Come Dine with Me.
Kezia Adam was the winner of this week's Come Dine with Me. Image: Supplied

An Arbroath woman has been declared the winner of the latest edition of Come Dine with Me.

Kezia Adam, 21, featured on the Channel 4 show alongside other budding chefs from Perth, Dundee and Angus.

She impressed her fellow contestants on Tuesday’s show with a three-course meal consisting of Arbroath smokie haddie pot, beef bourguignon and a chocolate fudge brownie melting bomb.

Entertainment was provided by two-piece band Pepperpot, who asked everyone to join in with a rendition of Donald, Where’s Your Troosers?

Her fellow competitors scored her evening 32 out of 40.

Youngest contestant takes top prize on C4 show

Kezia was in the show alongside Perth salon owner Stephen McCartney, Carnoustie civil servant Siobhan, Strathallan tyre salesman Guy and Dundee’s French-born Laurent.

Kezia was handed the famous cloche containing £1,000 in Friday night’s episode.

“I really didn’t expect to win, especially because I was the youngest one there,” she said.

“I was shocked, but on my night everything went to plan. I’m usually so clumsy and can burn things but it went really smoothly.

“I think I did my best and it was a nice surprise.”

She said: “I’m not going to lie, the money is long gone.

“The week after I won I was going to Dubai but they don’t give you the money straight away, you have to wait for them to transfer it.

“I bought a nice dress but the rest of the money went on living and going to uni.

“It didn’t last long, I had one thing to show for it and it was gone.”

Come Dine with Me winner aims for career in cooking

Kezia, a primary school teaching student at Glasgow University, shares videos of her cooking meals on her Instagram page, Get Stuffed.

She said: “Cooking is something that I definitely want to end up doing. I could maybe go on to become a food influencer, continuing to post videos on my Instagram and on TikTok.

“I think Masterchef would be quite intense; I get quite stressed with cooking.

“That’s what is good about social media, you can take as much time and have as many attempts as you like.”

“I cook everything, but enjoy cooking steaks and Italian food.

“When it’s a relative’s birthday I’ll do a bistro night where I make a three-course menu of what they like.

“I did an around-the-world feature on my page where every week I’d pick a different country and cook different meals from there.”

Come Dine with Me contestants
Kezia competed against budding chefs from Perth, Dundee and Angus. Image: Jacob Banfield/Channel 4

Discussing how she applied for the show, Kezia said: “It came up as an advert, that or they put it on their Instagram page.

“I’m always applying for TV shows and never get accepted so I thought I’d give it a try. I completed the application form in five minutes.

“I remember posting a story on my Instagram page showing that I had applied. Everyone thought I’d be amazing for it.

“I heard back really quickly, it was a couple of days later and someone from the show called me.

“The audition process was quite intense, there were four rounds of interviews and we found out we would be on five days before filming.”

Show experience the ‘best week’ of Kezia’s life

Although the show was filmed in August, the five contestants remain in contact.

Kezia said: “It was the best week of my life.

“It was a nice group and we all got along well. We made an effort to keep in touch.

“It was funny because I wouldn’t usually spend time with older people but it was a different environment to what I’m used to. We’re going to meet up again in May.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Paul Masson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath 'loner' invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars…
Demolition work underway at Letham Grange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Demolition crew moves in on dangerous building at former Letham Grange resort
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google
70MW Angus green energy projects set for go-ahead
Angus kerbside recycling changes were due to come into force this month. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Angus bin changes delayed for three months
7
Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dress up at Ballumbie PS in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
Police at Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street, Forfar.
Youths steal vapes during smash-and-grab raid at Forfar store
The by-election will decide a new councillor for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.
By-election date set for Arbroath seat on Angus Council
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google
Councillors to make fact-finding Montrose port visit to see historic buildings at centre of…
Chris Sutton and John Hartson will entertain a Montrose audience. Image: Angus Alive
Celtic and Rangers legends lined up for Angus events
The new-look junction at the entrance to Arbroath marina. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Work to start within weeks on £14m Arbroath active travel scheme
35

Conversation