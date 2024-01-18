Come Dine With Me to feature Perth salon owner and four other Tayside contestants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Come Dine With Me to feature Perth salon owner and four other Tayside contestants

Stephen McCartney will participate in the new series of the Channel 4 cooking show.

By Ben MacDonald
Perth salon owner Stephen McCartney set to appear on Come Dine With Me
Stephen McCartney is set to appear in the new series of Come Dine With Me. Image: Supplied/Shutterstock

The owner of a Perth salon will switch his cutters for cutlery in the new series of Come Dine With Me.

Stephen McCartney, who runs The Cutting Room on Cow Vennel, will appear on the Channel 4 show from Monday, March 4.

The 54-year-old from West Kinfauns said: “I didn’t actually want to apply. I watch the show but it was never on my radar to go on it at all.

“One of the staff put in our group chat that they were looking for people in the area and they attached the link.

“We all thought it would be a laugh, I thought the girls were going to apply as well.

“I got home one night, clicked on the link and put my details in.

“It was asking for photos and videos and I was like: ‘I can’t be bothered with that’, so I just came out of it.

“I then got a phone call from the producers saying they would be interested in having me on the show and it snowballed from there. It was a good laugh.”

Stephen McCartney, owner of The Cutting Room in Perth
Stephen has run The Cutting Room for more than 30 years. Image: Supplied

Although he wouldn’t share what he made for his guests, Stephen is confident in his cooking skills.

He said: “Before I went into hairdressing I was going to go into catering. I have always enjoyed cooking; I wouldn’t say I’m bad.

“I really enjoy making traditional dishes; rich, hearty food. The staff are all coming down for a carvery one afternoon in a couple of weeks.

“It’s nice, as their boss, seeing that they want to spend time with me. I mean, they’re getting a free meal so they’ll be happy.

“We have a couple of staff barbecues every year and if we ever have food leftover I’ll take it to the salon for them to have.”

Come Dine With Me episode filmed in August 2022

Stephen revealed that the filming took place in August 2022.

He said: “They gave me a call this week to confirm the date and apologised for it taking so long.

“I think with the Queen’s death and other things going on they had to push a lot of stuff back.

“The last series they released was when it was during the pandemic and everyone was in stately homes.

“We were the first group filmed when everything was back to normal.”

Perth salon owner Stephen McCartney enjoyed show experience

In the show, Stephen competes for the £1,000 cash prize with four other contestants, all from the Tayside area.

He said: “The furthest was Arbroath. The rest were from Carnoustie, Dundee and Strathallan.

“I was lucky with the group I had, we had a really good laugh. People weren’t arguing and it was a fun experience.

“We’ve even met after filming and we’re planning on meeting up again soon.”

When asked if he would like to appear on shows such as Masterchef, Stephen answered: “Definitely not, I’m not of that calibre. That would be just another level of stress.

“I’ve been cutting hair for 37 years now, I’m a hairdresser through and through now.”

You’ll be able to catch Stephen’s episodes each day of the week at 6pm.

