Joiner jailed for SIXTH disqualified driving conviction after police stop in Perth

Michael Manson, who has a history of driving convictions and was once involved in a high speed police chase, told police: "I know I was stupid."

By Jamie Buchan
Michael Manson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A banned driver caught for a sixth time driving while disqualified has been jailed.

Joiner Michael Manson was snared by police on the A9 near Perth.

The 27-year-old, who has a history of driving convictions and was once involved in a high speed police chase, told officers: “I know I was stupid.”

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while banned and without insurance.

Loaded trailer

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “On December 8 2023, intelligence was received by Police Scotland that the accused was driving a vehicle while he was disqualified.

“Later that day, at about 10.30pm, four police constables set up a static patrol on the A9.

“They saw a white Ford Ranger with a triple-axle flatbed trailer laden with items.”

Broxden Roundabout where a car fire was reported
Manson was stopped near the Broxden Roundabout. Image: DC Thomson.

She said: “The vehicle was stopped using blue lights.

“Officers approached the car and saw the accused in the driver’s seat, alongside a front seat passenger.

“At 11pm, the accused was arrested for driving while disqualified.

“Checks were carried out and it was confirmed he was not insured.”

As he was driven to police HQ in Dundee, he repeated: “I know I was stupid. I shouldn’t have been driving.”

Consequences

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “His remarks made in the police car pretty much sum things up.

“He made the decision to drive and pick up scaffolding.

“He was trying to get his business up and running.

“Mr Manson knows it was not a sensible thing to do.”

Mr Ralph pointed out non-custodial options were available to the court.

Sheriff William Wood told Manson: “I do note the difficulties that you were facing in December.

“However, it is inescapable that this is your sixth conviction for driving while disqualified.

“I know that custody will affect you and it will affect your family but these are the consequences of your actions.”

Manson was jailed for 10 months.

He has been banned from driving for six-and-a-half years.

Previous convictions

In 2021, Manson, of Ross Wynd, Dingwall,was jailed for nine months for driving carelessly at excessive speed, while disqualified, in and around Dingwall.

Three years earlier, he was sentenced to nine months following an 11-mile police chase which ended when he crashed into a field.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the self-employed joiner walked away from the wreckage of his Land Rover Discovery and hid in a field while he was hunted by police.

