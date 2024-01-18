Fife Pedestrians on road cause delays on M90 in Fife Police were on the scene. By Stephen Eighteen January 18 2024, 9.00am Share Pedestrians on road cause delays on M90 in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4869657/m90-fife-pedestrians-on-road/ Copy Link 0 comment M90 Junction 2. Image: Google Street View The M90 in Fife was held up due to pedestrians on the carriageway. Traffic Scotland said police officers were on the scene as the motorway was held up southbound north of the Pitreavie Interchange at Junction 2. The incident caused delays from 8.25am on Thursday. The carriageway reopened around 20 minutes afterwards. Traffic Scotland posted: “Traffic is now on the move again on the #M90 Southbound near J2 following a Police incident. “Traffic is flowing again, still a travel time of 10 minutes.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
Conversation