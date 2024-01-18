Pedestrians on road cause delays on M90 in Fife

The M90 in Fife was held up due to pedestrians on the carriageway.

Traffic Scotland said police officers were on the scene as the motorway was held up southbound north of the Pitreavie Interchange at Junction 2.

The incident caused delays from 8.25am on Thursday.

The carriageway reopened around 20 minutes afterwards.

Traffic Scotland posted: “Traffic is now on the move again on the #M90 Southbound near J2 following a Police incident.

“Traffic is flowing again, still a travel time of 10 minutes.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.