Teenagers, 15 and 18, charged over ‘assault and racial abuse’ on Fife street

Police were called to High Valleyfield on Wednesday.

By Neil Henderson
The incident occurred near High Valleyfield Health Centre.
The incident happened near High Valleyfield Health Centre. Image: Google Street View

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with alleged assault and racial abuse after an incident on a Fife street.

Police were called to Chapel Street in High Valleyfield, close to the health centre, at around 7pm on Wednesday.

No details about the alleged victim have been released.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault and racial abuse which happened at Chapel Street, High Valleyfield around 7pm on Wednesday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the youth justice assessor.”

