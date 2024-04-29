Inside unusual £400k Broughty Ferry home with ‘unique’ layout and separate apartment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside unusual £400k Broughty Ferry home with ‘unique’ layout and separate apartment

The "truly special" tiered property is set over three levels.

By Andrew Robson
The tiered Broughty Ferry home
The tiered Broughty Ferry home. Image: Verdala

An unusual Broughty Ferry home with a “unique” layout and a separate apartment has gone on the market.

The tiered and flat-roofed Falkland Crescent home is set over three levels.

It comes with a separate annexe, which sits next to the main home.

Although the properties have different layouts, a similar tiered home on the same street was also put up for sale back in August.

The tiered home.
The property has a “unique” layout. Image: Verdala

This latest property to hit the market, described as “truly special”, boasts an “adaptable” but “unique” layout, according to agents Verdala.

The bottom tier features the open-plan living room and dining room spanning the property’s length.

The modern kitchen is up a level, across from a bedroom that is currently used as a sitting room.

Three more double bedrooms sit on the top tier – including the master with an ensuite – and a family bathroom.

Patio doors in the living room and the bedrooms provide plenty of natural light and offer access to the garden.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Verdala
Patio doors lead to the garden.
Patio doors lead to the garden. Image: Verdala
Kitchen area in unique Broughty Ferry home
The kitchen area. Image: Verdala
The separate dining room. Image: Verdala
The separate dining room. Image: Verdala
A sitting room in the Broughty Ferry home
The sitting room. Image: Verdala
A bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Verdala
Another bedroom in the home
Another bedroom. Image: Verdala
The main accommodation features four bedrooms.
The main accommodation features four bedrooms. Image: Verdala
An ensuite shower room.
An en-suite shower room. Image: Verdala
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala

At the front of the property sits a two-car garage.

Below the garage is the annexe, which features an open-plan living area, a kitchen and a bedroom.

This space also has a shower room.

To the rear, the home features artificially turfed lawns and decked areas across all three tiers.

The annex
The annexe. Image: Verdala
Annex kitchen area.
The annexe’s kitchen area. Image: Verdala
Open plan annex living space
The annexe features open-plan living space. Image: Verdala
The shower room in the annex.
The shower room in the annexe. Image: Verdala
The garden.
The garden. Image: Verdala
Outside decking.
Outside decking. Image: Verdala
The garden is spread across the three tiers.
The garden is spread across the three tiers. Image: Verdala
Decked area in the garden of unique Broughty ferry home
There are plenty of outdoor areas. Image: Verdala

The Falkland Crescent home is on the market with Verdala for offers over £399,000.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, a four-bedroom villa with a view of the castle and River Tay has gone up for sale.

A spectacular Broughty Ferry mansion is also on the market, offering an ideal development opportunity.

More from Property

Pinewood Country House in St Michaels, near St Andrews, is for sale at offers over £950,000.
£950k north-east Fife guest house offers 'tremendous opportunity' to capitalise on golf tourism
Drumearn House, near Comrie
Comrie's historic Earthquake House for sale as £210k price-cut offered on country house
A flat for sale on the first floor of Marine House, a former hotel on Bents Road, Montrose that dates back to 1907.
Three-bedroom apartment with views of Montrose coastline listed for £160K
Easter Campsie has an indoor swimming pool and solar panels. Image: Rettie.
Incredible £1.3m Perthshire home has amazing indoor pool, oak framed interior and eco heating
The three-bedroom property has fantastic views of the area
4-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa has impressive views over castle and River Tay
Inverogle Cottage in Lochearnhead. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Cottage in beautiful lochside setting on Stirlingshire and Perthshire border could cost just £300k
The five-bedroom property sits next to the Forth Road Bridge
Chance to buy £1m 'masterpiece' home with key historical link to Forth Road Bridge
Aberturret House sits on the banks of The Turret River. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
Perthshire distillery firm transforms family home into luxury estate - which you can rent…
The living spaces in this former Blairgowrie school-turned flat have double height ceilings. Image: Bannantynes.
Inside 5 of the most expensive flats on sale in Tayside and Fife
The Perth flat has views of the South Inch.
Perth villa in B-listed Georgian mansion overlooks the South Inch

Conversation