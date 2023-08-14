Tiered Broughty Ferry home with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and underfloor heating hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiered Broughty Ferry home with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and underfloor heating hits the market

The luxury property starts at offers of £420,000.

By Andrew Robson
Modern tiered house comes to Market in Broughty Ferry
The tiered Falkland Crescent property. Image: Verdala

A tiered Broughty Ferry home with spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows and underfloor heating has gone on the market.

The flat-roofed Falkland Crescent property is set over two levels and boasts an open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen – which overlooks the unusual sloped gardens.

The home also comes with a utility room, family bathroom, four double bedrooms and two en-suites.

Broughty Ferry tiered home boasts modern living space

Solar panels also feature in the property, close to Barnhill Primary School, which is for sale at offers over £420,000.

The main feature of the home is a modern living room and dining space, accessed by an eye-catching wooden staircase.

The adjoining kitchen comes with all mod cons including a large breakfast bar island, an integrated double oven, a fridge, a freezer, a dishwasher and an induction hob.

Living space at modern tiered house in Broughty Ferry.
The spacious open-plan living area. Image: Verdala
Modern kitchen in the property
The kitchen has a large breakfast bar island. Image: Verdala
The minimalist kitchen at Broughty Ferry tiered home
The minimalist kitchen comes fully equipped. Image: Verdala
The lounge at 16B Falkland Crescent
The lounge looks onto the stunning tiered garden. Image: Verdala

The huge windows give a view over the green space outside and allow plenty of natural light into the home.

The luxury and contemporary feel is enhanced with the electronic window blinds.

The stylish bedrooms, which largely boast a neutral theme throughout, are spacious and two come with their own bathrooms.

Bedroom at Broughty Ferry tiered house
The bedrooms in this property are all well-sized and bright. Image: Verdala
Bedroom with En-suite bathroom at 16B Falkland Crescent
Two of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms.
Third bedroom at Broughty Ferry tiered house
All bedrooms are bright and well-lit. Image: Verdala
en-suite bathroom at modern Broughty ferry home
A sleek en-suite bathroom. Image: Verdala
Family bathroom at 16B Falkland Crescent
The style of the property is continued in the family bathroom  Image Verdala

The villa is served by a spacious family bathroom complete with dark brick effect tiles contrasting the light fixtures.

 

In the tiered garden there are two incredible patio areas on different levels with impressive glass balustrades.

The house also comes with private off-street parking and a double garage.

Garden at modern Broughty Ferry home
The tiered house features two private patios. Image: Verdala
Ariel shot of 16B Falkland Crescent
The modern home comes with solar panels installed on the roof. Image: Verdala

The property is for sale through Verdala.

It comes as two homes elsewhere in Broughty Ferry were the most viewed through TSPC last month.

