KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We are at risk of repeating mistakes of the past on Scottish independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We are at risk of repeating mistakes of the past on Scottish independence

I don’t agree with retiring Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant that independence is inevitable, though I sincerely hope it is.

Independence activists wave Scotland flags during rally in Dundee.
Independence activists during a march on Reform Street in Dundee.
By Kirsty Strickland

It’s usually about this time of year that the memories function on Facebook reminds me what I was thinking and feeling around the time of the 2014 independence referendum.

I was hopeful, mostly: excited and stupidly optimistic.

With hindsight, it’s easy to see why the belief that Scotland was about to embark on an exciting new future was so misplaced.

We were as loud as we were enthusiastic. My family were for Yes and so were most of my friends. In the lead up to polling day, I saw and heard so much that convinced me that we were on the cusp of something monumental.

In the end, the result was closer than Westminster would have liked but a vast distance from where Yes supporters had hoped we would end up.

‘Legitimate questions about serious issues’

From that campaign we learnt what happens when you settle into the comfort of your own echo chamber.

Many thousands of words of analysis have been written about what went wrong for the Yes campaign back in 2014.

We know that we failed to convince soft No voters on the legitimate questions they had about issues such as currency and pensions.

I won’t rehash them here.

Because what is becoming increasingly clear is that far from learning from the mistakes of the past, we are at risk of repeating them.

David Cameron shakes hands with Alex Salmond before the 2014 referendum campaign.

One of the great strengths of the 2014 campaign was the power and energy of the grassroots movements that sprung up organically across Scotland.

They were some of the most impactful boots on the ground: the folk hosting cultural events and community campaigning.

The fact that the Yes campaign was once linked to the electoral strength of the SNP used to be a good thing. Their success as the main party of independence could only bolster the wider cause.

But with the SNP currently embroiled in chaos over the ongoing investigation into party finances, that alliance isn’t as advantageous as it once was.

‘Fatigued by the journey’

In an interview with The Courier this week, the retiring Glenrothes MP Peter Grant said that independence is inevitable.

“There will be a pro-independence victory in Scotland. I think the SNP will fight the next election on a specific mandate for independence – not for a referendum,” he said.

I don’t agree with Peter Grant that independence is inevitable, though I sincerely hope it is.

The roughly 50% of popular support that independence for Scotland commands isn’t immovable. With care, competence and attention, it can be grown into a sustained, comfortable majority. Continued neglect and indifference will see it shrink.

The problem with being marched up the hill so many times and then sent back down again is that people become inevitably fatigued by the journey. It’s hard to harness the energy of Yes supporters when many have become disillusioned with a party that has failed to live up to its promises.

Peter Grant
Peter Grant will quit at the next election. Image: DC Thomson.

The blame for this state of inaction ultimately lies with the UK government, and its refusal to allow Scotland to vote on whatever matters its elected parliament decides are important enough to warrant consultation with the public.

The dry, legal and political arguments about mandates and where power lies are a turn-off for voters, which undoubtedly works in the unionists’ favour.

But if the SNP want to harness the energy of the post-2014 years and inspire the wider Yes movement to get back out there and convince their friends and family of the positive case for independence, then they need to get their act together.

Another promise of another election campaign fought on the issue of independence isn’t enough in itself to reignite the fighting spirit of a movement that was so hopeful just a decade ago, but is rapidly becoming weary.

School break has left me chaotic wreck

I am a shadow of the woman I was just a short eight weeks ago, when the school summer holidays got underway.

That past me was full of energy and vigour. I had set meal times and a regular exercise schedule. My time was mapped out to maximise efficiency. The house was clean and I brushed my hair semi-regularly. All my plants were alive and happy.

But the relentless slog of the school break has left me a chaotic wreck. Our routine is shot to pieces.

Yesterday I had an entire box of fudge for lunch.

The muscles which I had been growing with such enthusiasm at the gym have turned to mush. My daughter is semi-feral.

After a week away on holiday with her dad her very soft Glaswegian accent has morphed into what Gerry Cinnamon must sound like when he hits a high note.

I want to work in peace, without being interrupted by a smaller, more formidable version of myself demanding snacks or – as happened this morning – fresh rosemary and sea salt for an ‘aura repair’ spell that she’s working on.

My heart longs for the school run and the period of blissful silence that follows it.

More from Opinion

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
KEZIA DUGDALE: What I’d like to read in Nicola Sturgeon’s memoirs – and why…
Taymouth Castle sign on gates to the estate in Kenmore.
COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird exam results column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird with school friend Anthea Bundy at a prize-giving ceremony, age 15.. St Mungo's High School. Supplied by DC Thomson/Rebecca Baird Date; 2011
REBECCA BAIRD: Exams results were my entire teenage identity - and then I failed
Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf buckled under wafer-thin pressure over civil service bank card spending…
Lord Provost Bill Campbell uses a blog to update Dundonians. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Councillors should keep a blog like Dundee’s Lord Provost – and use…
4
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
JIM SPENCE: Elon Musk’s legal fees offer for X users could pose serious challenge…
Andrew Batchelor is celebrating 10 years of Dundee Culture.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Celebrating 10 years of showing the world what makes Dundee great
Carrie Davidson has called for tougher sentencing for rape and domestic abuse.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Soft touch sentences for violent men are more than insulting - they're…
Kezia Dugdale says radical protests will not change the opinion of the average tax payer. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Reversing climate change needs big spending, not theatrics
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Barbie movie column 2 RB Picture shows; Barbie Opinion piece RB. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 03/08/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: The Barbie movie isn't 'evil' - it just isn't very good

Conversation