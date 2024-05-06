To say I was delighted was an understatement when Art Fund revealed that the Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) was named a finalist in this year’s Museum of the Year competition last week.

I have been absolutely ecstatic and bursting with pride!

This has come at the perfect time for the DCA, and Dundee in general, as 2024 marks the DCA’s 25th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of Dundee’s UNESCO City of Design status.

Both the DCA and Dundee very much deserve the recognition and it is indeed a vote of confidence in the DCA, and in extension, Dundee and its incredible arts and culture scene.

As mentioned in my piece a few weeks ago, the DCA has transformed Dundee for the future.

Having opened in 1999, this arts venue has changed the city for the better, being one of the first venues to help Dundee revive its fortunes for the 21st century.

Dundee is the only Scottish city to be named a finalist this year, however it is the only major Scottish city not to receive the prize – and I say that it is about time that changes.

Glasgow’s Burrell Collection won in 1985 and last year in 2023, Edinburgh’s Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art scooped the prize in 2004, and Aberdeen’s Art Gallery won in 2020.

The RRS Discovery and V&A Dundee were both previously nominated for the prize in 2003 and 2019 respectively, so hopefully the DCA in 2024 is third time lucky for the City of Discovery.

Funding would make difference to DCA

I have deep admiration for the other galleries in this competition, but I believe the DCA deserve to win this title.

And not just because it’s a result of it being a cultural institution in Dundee, it is because after 25 years they deserve this recognition on a national scale.

The DCA has it all. It hosts two amazing film festivals, brilliant family activities, has a brilliant print studio, as well as a gallery which has promoted the works of up-and-coming artists.

Most importantly, the DCA deserve to win it because it needs the funding for it to ensure it can continue to make an impact on the community in the years ahead.

The winner of the Art Fund Museum of the Year prize receives £120,000, something which this beloved place needs.

And winning this award would help boost the DCA’s opportunities in gaining more recognition, and as a result, more funding to ensure it can deliver for the next 25 years and beyond.

Last year saw reports that the DCA was under threat from closure in the years ahead due to funding shortfalls.

No venue like the DCA should ever think about having to close its doors, they need to be supported.

Contemporary arts venues can be considerably underfunded, and they rely on support from the community through donations, funding grants and the government, and even still, this can only go so far.

They deserve to win this award. I hope they do and I will be right behind them, banging the drum for Team DCA.