STUART NICOLSON: Attempting a reasoned debate with Douglas Ross is like asking Punch not to wallop Judy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STUART NICOLSON: Attempting a reasoned debate with Douglas Ross is like asking Punch not to wallop Judy

For as long as it is deemed acceptable for independence supporters to be demonised, we don’t live in a country where respect cuts both ways.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Stuart Nicolson

When John Swinney launched his bid to be SNP leader, he did so by declaring that he and others who support independence would do so by engaging in the arguments in a reasoned and reasonable way, which sought to be inclusive and ultimately respectful of the other side of the debate.

At the same event he was asked whether he accepted that he himself must bear some of the responsibility for the polarisation of politics which he rightly identified and which he said he planned to address as leader.

His response, where he acknowledged that as a frontline participant in Scottish politics in recent years, he must bear some such responsibility was a simple statement of fact.

It nevertheless sparked headlines which, shorn of context, almost seemed to suggest that the new first minister was personally liable for every ill that has befallen the Scottish body politic in recent times.

John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House in Edinburgh after he was voted by MSPs to be Scotland’s next first minister. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

John Swinney may have at times, by his own admission, been something of a front-bench heckler and rabble rouser, but it is a stretch to suggest that he is by any margin the most culpable figure in the polarisation of our national discourse.

Swinney, at the Glasgow event launching his leadership bid, went on to attach an important rider to his pledge of respectful debate.

“I will always seek, with respect and courtesy, to persuade people of the case for independence,” he said, before adding: “All I ask of those that oppose that vision, is that they also act with the same courtesy and respect.”

He might as well have called for Punch to stop walloping Judy given the response from opponents.

Every right to pursue independence

For no sooner than Swinney had been confirmed as SNP leader than he was told by Tory leader Douglas Ross that he must abandon his ambitions for independence.

It would be equally legitimate for the First Minister to insist that Ross – and Anas Sarwar and Alex Cole-Hamilton for that matter – must drop their support for the union.

But if Swinney were to say any such thing it would, rightly, be regarded as a bizarre thing to demand or expect.

It would be seen as anti-democratic and disrespectful, and would be greeted with widespread derision.

Ross, Sarwar and Cole-Hamilton were elected on a platform of opposing independence and are more than entitled to do so.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Swinney and his party were elected on one of proposing and delivering independence – with more votes and seats than all the aforementioned party leaders combined – and as such have every right to pursue it.

And here we come to one of the fundamental imbalances at the heart of the debate on Scotland’s future.

It’s all very well, Douglas Ross is effectively saying, for John Swinney and others to believe in independence.

They just shouldn’t think for a moment that they have any right to give that political belief democratic effect.

That is a ridiculous position to adopt in any democracy, and ultimately one that cannot hold indefinitely – but it is one continually presented as reasonable and is entirely in keeping with other, similar pronouncements.

Polarisation within Scottish politics is real

That reached its nadir with this week’s absurd declaration from Rishi Sunak, in a pre-election speech outlining the supposed dangers facing the UK, that supporters of Scottish independence should be regarded on the same level as violent extremists and alongside some of the world’s most dictatorial regimes such as North Korea and Putin’s Russia.

The Prime Minister stated at the same event that his dream was, apparently, “a country where people can disagree respectfully”.

And with that, the irony meter was not so much broken as shattered beyond repair.

Again, imagine if Swinney were to use a keynote speech to compare supporters of the union to terrorists and its political champions to despots.

The outrage would be epic, almost biblical, in scale.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Sunak’s comments come from the same wellspring which, last year, saw permanent would-be Tory leader Penny Mordaunt declare that the case for Scottish independence was founded on nothing more than “bile and hatred”.

Polarisation, even toxicity, within Scottish politics, is real.

It is fuelled partly by the same identity and culture wars flowing across much of the rest of the world but is fundamentally underpinned by the difference of opinion on the nation’s constitutional future.

However, for as long as it is deemed acceptable for one side of that debate – and by extension half the population – to be demonised as extremists, and told they have no right to pursue their democratic preference, we don’t live in a country where respect cuts both ways.

More from Opinion

Nine youths were charged after a riot in Broughty Ferry.
STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry rioters need threat of real punishment
Gary Rooney and others who drove Bangers to Benidorm for Help for Kids. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Help For Kids is lifeblood of Dundee children in need
Government funding for Men's Sheds was put at risk. Image: DC Thomson design
JIM SPENCE: Men's Shed funding cut threat shows it's time to stand up for…
Protests at Perth College UHI.
AILEEN LEES: Perth College cuts leaving students and staff in despair
Ministerial visit to Dundee for Levelling Up Fund. Image: Dundee City Council
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee £20 million Levelling Up plans are good for city
Chief Constable Jo Farrell said police are being called to non-criminal mental health incidents. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Pressure on mental health support services is at tipping point
Alistair Phillip Davies, SSE managing director. Image: SSE/DC Thomson
ALISTAIR PHILLIP-DAVIES: SSE boss on how Scotland can speed up energy transition
The Courier's High Street Summit in Meadowside.
COURIER OPINION: After positive talks and crucial funding, it's time for action on Dundee…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB unicorn column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird visited the Unicorn exhibition at Perth Museum. . Perth. Supplied by Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson. Date; 04/05/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: I found my inner child at Perth Museum's Unicorn exhibition
John Swinney, Nicola Sturgeon
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney must step out from Nicola Sturgeon's shadow to succeed

Conversation