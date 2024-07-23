JIM SPENCE: Some nationalists are natural Tories – they just can’t admit it

Watching the partisan punch up which passes for presidential political campaigning in America, I’m increasingly fearful it’s a portent of things to come here.

Already much of our political discussion has become so sectarian in Scotland that some people’s positions have hardened beyond the point of no return.

Debate and discussion here is in danger of becoming a fact free zone with a nasty edge, where honestly held differences of opinion are treated like grave personal insults.

Defined position

I increasingly find, in my column and social media account, some people assume my observations and extrapolations equate to my defined position on the things I comment on.

Sometimes they do, but when they do I make that clear.

My recent column where I wondered whether many Scots might give Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party their blessing (which they did) had some folk assuming I’d voted for them.

I didn’t – but to some zealots the mere act of trying to understand which way the wind was blowing was taken as a statement of my intent or belief.

Similarly I posited the other day on X, regarding former investigate journalist-turned-MSP Russell Findlay, who is standing for the Tory leadership in Scotland

“There’s a bigger constituency for the Conservatives in Scotland than many wish to admit.

“Russell has serious real-life experience as opposed to some of the tufty club folk who’ve infested our politics.”

I’ve long believed there are a fairly large number of naturally conservative voters in Scotland who don’t necessarily vote Tory.

Traditionally many of them were, and still are, in the SNP and in an independent Scotland would in my view vote for such policies.

‘Narrow world view’

My statement on Russell Findlay proved, according to one bloke, that “my slip was showing”, by which I assume he meant I was a Tory.

I’m not, but the mere fact that my attempt to decipher what was happening with a current event – which as a columnist is pretty much the job – was, he assumed, a statement of my position.

It shows the deeply tribal nature of folk unable to accept any discussion not in accord with their own narrow world view.

Increasingly, we’re also witnessing many folk far too wrapped up in re-fighting old historical battles rather than addressing the myriad of issues facing us today.

For instance Margaret Thatcher was ousted as the Tory party leader 34 years ago yet there are still strident political voices decrying her and her policies as though she was still in power.

That dewy-eyed sentimentalism might score points but in today’s world it’s long since irrelevant.

‘Deep bitterness’

Similarly, there are folk still berating the police for violence during the miners’ strike, apparently ignorant of the fact that any serving 55-year-old cop, now getting ready to retire, was still in fifth year at school at the time.

Many nationalists are also too wrapped up in antiquity. It consumes them and addles their logical capabilities.

You can strongly articulate a case for an independent Scotland without reaching back to 1314 and the Mafioso figure of Robert the Bruce to sustain it.

Sadly it appears there’s a very deep bitterness baked into some folk – and it’s poisoning the possibility of constructive political debate.