JIM SPENCE: Some nationalists are natural Tories – they just can’t admit it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Some nationalists are natural Tories – they just can’t admit it

My comments about Scottish Conservative leadership hopeful Russell Findlay proved, according to one bloke, 'my slip was showing'.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay. Image: PA
Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay. Image: PA
By Jim Spence

Watching the partisan punch up which passes for presidential political campaigning in America, I’m increasingly fearful it’s a portent of things to come here.

Already much of our political discussion has become so sectarian in Scotland that some people’s positions have hardened beyond the point of no return.

Debate and discussion here is in danger of becoming a fact free zone with a nasty edge, where honestly held differences of opinion are treated like grave personal insults.

Defined position

I increasingly find, in my column and social media account, some people assume my observations and extrapolations equate to my defined position on the things I comment on.

Sometimes they do, but when they do I make that clear.

My recent column where I wondered whether many Scots might give Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party their blessing (which they did) had some folk assuming I’d voted for them.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage quizzed by media after becoming Clacton MP.

I didn’t – but to some zealots the mere act of trying to understand which way the wind was blowing was taken as a statement of my intent or belief.

Similarly I posited the other day on X, regarding former investigate journalist-turned-MSP Russell Findlay, who is standing for the Tory leadership in Scotland

“There’s a bigger constituency for the Conservatives in Scotland than many wish to admit.

“Russell has serious real-life experience as opposed to some of the tufty club folk who’ve infested our politics.”

I’ve long believed there are a fairly large number of naturally conservative voters in Scotland who don’t necessarily vote Tory.

Traditionally many of them were, and still are, in the SNP and in an independent Scotland would in my view vote for such policies.

‘Narrow world view’

My statement on Russell Findlay proved, according to one bloke, that “my slip was showing”, by which I assume he meant I was a Tory.

I’m not, but the mere fact that my attempt to decipher what was happening with a current event – which as a columnist is pretty much the job – was, he assumed, a statement of my position.

Russell Findlay.

It shows the deeply tribal nature of folk unable to accept any discussion not in accord with their own narrow world view.

Increasingly, we’re also witnessing many folk far too wrapped up in re-fighting old historical battles rather than addressing the myriad of issues facing us today.

For instance Margaret Thatcher was ousted as the Tory party leader 34 years ago yet there are still strident political voices decrying her and her policies as though she was still in power.

That dewy-eyed sentimentalism might score points but in today’s world it’s long since irrelevant.

‘Deep bitterness’

Similarly, there are folk still berating the police for violence during the miners’ strike, apparently ignorant of the fact that any serving 55-year-old cop, now getting ready to retire, was still in fifth year at school at the time.

Many nationalists are also too wrapped up in antiquity. It consumes them and addles their logical capabilities.

You can strongly articulate a case for an independent Scotland without reaching back to 1314 and the Mafioso figure of Robert the Bruce to sustain it.

Sadly it appears there’s a very deep bitterness baked into some folk – and it’s poisoning the possibility of constructive political debate.

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Facebook cheat group column Picture shows; Are We Dating The Same Girl/Guy? column. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Modern dating reality behind cheat-catching Dundee Facebook group
A train at Kirkcaldy railway station.
COURIER OPINION: Disability access issue at Fife railway station speaks to wider problem
Angus Climate Hub co-ordinator Kate Munro on the dunes at Montrose.
KATE MUNRO: Climate I grew up with is gone – that's why Montrose residents…
5
First Minister John Swinney speaks in Glasgow ahead of general election.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Can SNP avoid civil war? Early signs are not good…
3
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee LEZ fines are a travesty – and an extra tax on…
30
Scotland fans before the opening match against Germany. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
MARTEL MAXWELL: Anti-English front page was lazy and stupid – Tartan Army proved Scots…
14
SNP MPs Chris Law and Pete Wishart.
JIM SPENCE: Chris Law and Pete Wishart demands illustrate why SNP turfed out in…
10
Saoirse Amira Anis, who exhibited at the DCA in 2023, channels her bodily experience of rage through a mythical creature as it tries to return to the sea and moves along Dundee’s waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must do more to help the DCA thrive
Former president Donald Trump is guided off stage after a shooting. Image: Shutterstock
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Trump attack is reminder of political violence closer to home
2
Post Thumbnail
COURIER OPINION: Early release of prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass would be complete…

Conversation