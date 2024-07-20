COURIER OPINION: Disability access issue at Fife railway station speaks to wider problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Disability access issue at Fife railway station speaks to wider problem

David Redgewell was forced to make a 20-minute detour by road only to find the disabled access at Kirkcaldy station was closed.

A train at Kirkcaldy railway station.
A train at Kirkcaldy railway station.
By The Courier Comment

Sci-fi writers of the 1900s tended to imagine the time we live in now as an age of flying cars, time-travel and space exploration.

It’s a lovely thought.

The reality, of course, is that we live in a 2024 where wheelchair users are left stranded at Fife railway stations because someone switched off the lifts at night.

We live in a futuristic world where disabled Perth veterans are told their mobility scooters are too big for trains.

And we live in an innovative era where pensioners are falling onto the tracks in Dundee because of the height and distance between platform and carriage.

We are also supposed to live in a period where disability access is at the forefront of public transport models – but that seems to be one stretch of the imagination too far.

20-minute detour to closed disabled access point

On Saturday night, the situation that David Redgewell found himself in at Kirkcaldy railway station while travelling from Leven to Dundee was farcical.

David Redgewell was stuck at Kirkcaldy railway station when lifts were switched off.
David Redgewell was stuck at Kirkcaldy railway station when lifts were switched off. Image: Supplied.

It was also appalling.

Having to change trains, wheelchair-user David was forced to leave the station and travel a 20-minute detour along a road, across a bridge, and re-enter the station from the other side.

All to try to reach a platform a few metres away from where he had originally disembarked his first train.

And the worst part is – that’s not even the worst part.

When he eventually completed his 20-minute detour by road and bridge – needing to enlist the assistance of a helpful stranger en route – David arrived at the other entrance only to find the disabled access to the platform was closed.

The route David Redgewell was forced to take in his wheelchair.
The route David Redgewell was forced to take in his wheelchair.

For a final kick in the teeth, the station’s help point was also broken, meaning David was forced to shout to passengers at another platform for help.

ScotRail admits shutting disabled access at Fife station

There are many words that could be used to describe David’s experience at the hands of ScotRail – but shameful is probably the most appropriate.

It is truly shocking that in 2024 a person could be left stranded – at night – because there was no disability access to the public transport they needed.

What is even more disgraceful, is that in their apology, ScotRail stated that the switching off of the lifts was a purposeful, daily occurrence.

That when the station wasn’t manned, protocol is to close them “for safety reasons”.

Which really does begs two questions – how many others have been stuck in David’s situation?

And, do ScotRail believe that people with disabilities only travel during the day?

It’s such a ludicrous statement from the train company that it only succeeds in worsening their mistake.

Charlie Lennon in Parachute regiment sweatshirt and beret seated on mobility scooter outside his Perth home
Veteran Charlie Lennon from Perth said ScotRail wouldn’t let him board train with his mobility scooter. Image: Supplied

David’s case yet again highlights a serious problem within our rail network.

Passengers with mobility issues are still not being catered for the way they should be in 2024.

They should be able to step on and disembark from trains without fear of falling or a fretful wait to see if the station has a ramp available.

Carriages should be equipped so scooters and other aids can be accommodated outside of the current limitations.

No-one is asking for flying cars, just a functioning rail service that is open to all.

Conversation