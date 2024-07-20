COURIER OPINION: Disability access issue at Fife railway station speaks to wider problem

Sci-fi writers of the 1900s tended to imagine the time we live in now as an age of flying cars, time-travel and space exploration.

It’s a lovely thought.

The reality, of course, is that we live in a 2024 where wheelchair users are left stranded at Fife railway stations because someone switched off the lifts at night.

We live in a futuristic world where disabled Perth veterans are told their mobility scooters are too big for trains.

And we live in an innovative era where pensioners are falling onto the tracks in Dundee because of the height and distance between platform and carriage.

We are also supposed to live in a period where disability access is at the forefront of public transport models – but that seems to be one stretch of the imagination too far.

20-minute detour to closed disabled access point

On Saturday night, the situation that David Redgewell found himself in at Kirkcaldy railway station while travelling from Leven to Dundee was farcical.

It was also appalling.

Having to change trains, wheelchair-user David was forced to leave the station and travel a 20-minute detour along a road, across a bridge, and re-enter the station from the other side.

All to try to reach a platform a few metres away from where he had originally disembarked his first train.

And the worst part is – that’s not even the worst part.

When he eventually completed his 20-minute detour by road and bridge – needing to enlist the assistance of a helpful stranger en route – David arrived at the other entrance only to find the disabled access to the platform was closed.

For a final kick in the teeth, the station’s help point was also broken, meaning David was forced to shout to passengers at another platform for help.

ScotRail admits shutting disabled access at Fife station

There are many words that could be used to describe David’s experience at the hands of ScotRail – but shameful is probably the most appropriate.

It is truly shocking that in 2024 a person could be left stranded – at night – because there was no disability access to the public transport they needed.

What is even more disgraceful, is that in their apology, ScotRail stated that the switching off of the lifts was a purposeful, daily occurrence.

That when the station wasn’t manned, protocol is to close them “for safety reasons”.

Which really does begs two questions – how many others have been stuck in David’s situation?

And, do ScotRail believe that people with disabilities only travel during the day?

It’s such a ludicrous statement from the train company that it only succeeds in worsening their mistake.

David’s case yet again highlights a serious problem within our rail network.

Passengers with mobility issues are still not being catered for the way they should be in 2024.

They should be able to step on and disembark from trains without fear of falling or a fretful wait to see if the station has a ramp available.

Carriages should be equipped so scooters and other aids can be accommodated outside of the current limitations.

No-one is asking for flying cars, just a functioning rail service that is open to all.