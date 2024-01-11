Second pensioner reports fall between train and platform at Dundee railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second pensioner reports fall between train and platform at Dundee railway station

Betty Russell, 74, fears someone will die while trying to board a train.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Platform one at Dundee railway station, where southbound LNER trains depart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Platform one at Dundee railway station, where southbound LNER trains depart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An Angus pensioner fears it is only a matter of time before someone is killed trying to board or alight a train at Dundee railway station.

Betty Russell, 74, who lives just outside Dundee, claims she almost fell onto the railway line while getting on a service at the station in November.

She says it was only two passengers grabbing her and hauling her on board the LNER service that stopped her from plummeting between the train and the platform.

Betty, who says she has had sleepless nights since the incident, is the second person to come forward and report falling down a gap at the station.

On Monday, The Courier told how 79-year-old Bill Nicoll had ended up on the track while trying to get on board another LNER service in December.

‘Something needs to be done to prevent this happening to anyone else’

Betty came forward to speak about what happened to her after reading Bill’s story.

She said: “I’m telling my story too before someone is killed boarding a train at the railway station in Dundee.

“Something needs to be done to prevent this happening to anyone else.”

Betty says she was travelling to Edinburgh on November 15 to meet family when the incident happened.

Betty Russell was boarding an LNER train at Dundee. Image: LNER

She said: “I was boarding the train at coach K to get to my seat.

“Coach K stops pretty far down the platform and on a bend.

“It means there is a really wide gap between the platform and the door.

“I put my bag on to the train and then took a step to get onboard.

“Sadly I didn’t make it and ended up falling half in and half out of the train.

“I was left hanging there and terrified I was going to fall in the gap and onto the tracks.

Passenger ‘thought she was a goner’ while boarding Dundee train

“Two passengers came and hauled me on board but my shoe came off and landed on the line.

“I really thought I was a goner.”

One of the men retrieved Betty’s shoe for her and she continued her journey.

Two days later, on her return, she contacted LNER and told them what had happened.

She said: “They told me they were taking my situation very seriously and would investigate – I haven’t heard back since.”

Betty was left shaken and bruised by the incident.

‘I honestly fear someone is going to die’

She added: “I honestly fear someone is going to die boarding the train.”

An LNER spokesperson said: “We are aware of a report made by a customer at Dundee station and are contacting them directly.

“We are unable to comment on individual cases.”

ScotRail, which runs Dundee railway station, says both incidents are a matter for LNER.

However, when asked about who takes responsibility for safety on platforms at the station, a spokesperson said: “The station itself, like the vast majority of stations in Scotland, is managed by ScotRail, with Network Rail assuming responsibility for the maintenance and any modifications required relating to safety issues.

Dundee railway station is managed by ScotRail. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Another two elements that need to be factored in are, firstly, the safety messages continually broadcast on trains and at stations.

“Mind the gap’ and ‘Be careful of the gap between the train and the platform edge’ are two variations of the messages you will hear at every station.

“Conductors onboard ScotRail trains are responsible for safety messages too, especially at specific stations where there may be slight variations.

“And secondly, any customers who need extra assistance are provided with that on request.

“This is a function used across ScotRail stations, and customers can also request this with other operators.”

Network Rail says it would only get involved if an investigation found work to the platform was required.

Conversation