Second pensioner reports fall between train and platform at Dundee railway station

An Angus pensioner fears it is only a matter of time before someone is killed trying to board or alight a train at Dundee railway station.

Betty Russell, 74, who lives just outside Dundee, claims she almost fell onto the railway line while getting on a service at the station in November.

She says it was only two passengers grabbing her and hauling her on board the LNER service that stopped her from plummeting between the train and the platform.

Betty, who says she has had sleepless nights since the incident, is the second person to come forward and report falling down a gap at the station.

On Monday, The Courier told how 79-year-old Bill Nicoll had ended up on the track while trying to get on board another LNER service in December.

‘Something needs to be done to prevent this happening to anyone else’

Betty came forward to speak about what happened to her after reading Bill’s story.

She said: “I’m telling my story too before someone is killed boarding a train at the railway station in Dundee.

“Something needs to be done to prevent this happening to anyone else.”

Betty says she was travelling to Edinburgh on November 15 to meet family when the incident happened.

She said: “I was boarding the train at coach K to get to my seat.

“Coach K stops pretty far down the platform and on a bend.

“It means there is a really wide gap between the platform and the door.

“I put my bag on to the train and then took a step to get onboard.

“Sadly I didn’t make it and ended up falling half in and half out of the train.

“I was left hanging there and terrified I was going to fall in the gap and onto the tracks.

Passenger ‘thought she was a goner’ while boarding Dundee train

“Two passengers came and hauled me on board but my shoe came off and landed on the line.

“I really thought I was a goner.”

One of the men retrieved Betty’s shoe for her and she continued her journey.

Two days later, on her return, she contacted LNER and told them what had happened.

She said: “They told me they were taking my situation very seriously and would investigate – I haven’t heard back since.”

Betty was left shaken and bruised by the incident.

‘I honestly fear someone is going to die’

She added: “I honestly fear someone is going to die boarding the train.”

An LNER spokesperson said: “We are aware of a report made by a customer at Dundee station and are contacting them directly.

“We are unable to comment on individual cases.”

ScotRail, which runs Dundee railway station, says both incidents are a matter for LNER.

However, when asked about who takes responsibility for safety on platforms at the station, a spokesperson said: “The station itself, like the vast majority of stations in Scotland, is managed by ScotRail, with Network Rail assuming responsibility for the maintenance and any modifications required relating to safety issues.

“Another two elements that need to be factored in are, firstly, the safety messages continually broadcast on trains and at stations.

“Mind the gap’ and ‘Be careful of the gap between the train and the platform edge’ are two variations of the messages you will hear at every station.

“Conductors onboard ScotRail trains are responsible for safety messages too, especially at specific stations where there may be slight variations.

“And secondly, any customers who need extra assistance are provided with that on request.

“This is a function used across ScotRail stations, and customers can also request this with other operators.”

Network Rail says it would only get involved if an investigation found work to the platform was required.