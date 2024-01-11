Cold snap on way for Tayside and Fife with ‘substantial’ snow possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cold snap on way for Tayside and Fife with ‘substantial’ snow possible

Temperatures will feel as low as -7°C in parts of the region next week.

By Andrew Robson
Cold weather set to hit Tayside and Fife
Frosty conditions are forecast for the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A cold snap is set to hit Tayside and Fife – with the possibility of “substantial” and “disruptive” snow later in the month.

The Met Office says freezing conditions will hit the region from this weekend, with temperatures feeling as low as -7°C in some parts.

The cold snap will move in on Friday as the mercury struggles to get above freezing for most.

After a brief rise to about 6°C on Saturday, the cold conditions will return heading into next week – with overnight temperatures feeling like -7°C by Wednesday in areas including Blairgowrie, and close to freezing daytime temperatures.

Although conditions are currently expected to stay dry at the start of the week, forecasters say there is an increased risk of snow a few days later – but they say it is hard to predict exactly when it will arrive.

Possibility of ‘substantial’ snow as temperatures drop across Tayside and Fife

The Met Office forecast for Tayside, Fife and Central Scotland – which includes Stirling – for Monday onwards says: “There is risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through this period, which could lead to a band of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country.

“Confidence is low with regards the timing of the arrival of any such disturbance, but there is an increasing risk of something potentially disruptive at some point in this period.

“Widespread frosts continue to be a feature by night, with a risk of ice in places.”

Tony Wardle, Met Office deputy chief forecaster, said: “There is the potential for some disruptive snow through the middle to the latter part of next week.

“As this occurs, some substantial snow could fall in some places, but the details of that are uncertain at the moment.”

The cold weather is likely to bring travel disruption – with transport bosses deploying a fleet of hilariously named gritters to keep commuters on the move.

