Cold snap on way for Tayside and Fife with ‘substantial’ snow possible

A cold snap is set to hit Tayside and Fife – with the possibility of “substantial” and “disruptive” snow later in the month.

The Met Office says freezing conditions will hit the region from this weekend, with temperatures feeling as low as -7°C in some parts.

The cold snap will move in on Friday as the mercury struggles to get above freezing for most.

After a brief rise to about 6°C on Saturday, the cold conditions will return heading into next week – with overnight temperatures feeling like -7°C by Wednesday in areas including Blairgowrie, and close to freezing daytime temperatures.

Although conditions are currently expected to stay dry at the start of the week, forecasters say there is an increased risk of snow a few days later – but they say it is hard to predict exactly when it will arrive.

The Met Office forecast for Tayside, Fife and Central Scotland – which includes Stirling – for Monday onwards says: “There is risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through this period, which could lead to a band of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country.

“Confidence is low with regards the timing of the arrival of any such disturbance, but there is an increasing risk of something potentially disruptive at some point in this period.

“Widespread frosts continue to be a feature by night, with a risk of ice in places.”

Heard that it's turning colder with snow possible next week? High pressure will keep it settled for the next few days but temperatures will plummet later in the weekend as Arctic air surges southwards bringing snow showers in places📉 pic.twitter.com/LKrnM3D8sx — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2024

Tony Wardle, Met Office deputy chief forecaster, said: “There is the potential for some disruptive snow through the middle to the latter part of next week.

“As this occurs, some substantial snow could fall in some places, but the details of that are uncertain at the moment.”

The cold weather is likely to bring travel disruption – with transport bosses deploying a fleet of hilariously named gritters to keep commuters on the move.