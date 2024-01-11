Michael Mellon to Dundee: 7 of Dee loan prospect’s best Morecambe goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Mellon to Dundee: 7 of Dee loan prospect’s best Morecambe goals

A host of clubs are interested in taking the No. 9 for the second half of the season.

Dundee target Michael Mellon celebrates his hat-trick goal for Morcambe. Image: Paul Thompson/ProSports/Shutterstock.
By Craig Cairns

Dundee loan prospect Michael Mellon is a goal-scorer.

The Burnley striker – and son of former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon – spent the first half of the season on loan in England’s League Two with Morecambe, scoring 15 goals.

The 20-year-old striker initially joined The Shrimps on a season-long deal but was recalled after his early campaign heroics.

Burnley are now looking to continue his development elsewhere, with Dundee, Ross County – managed by former Morecambe boss Derek Adams – and a host of English clubs linked with a move.

Dundee already have Burnley’s Dara Costelloe on loan and for the first half of the campaign had Marcel Lewis at Dens Park before he was recalled to Turf Moor.

Scotland under-21 international Mellon opens the scoring often, scores different types of goals and knows where the corners of the net are – it is no surprise that clubs are queueing up.

Courier Sport picks out some of Mellon’s best Morecambe strikes.

1. Rotherham 1-1 Morecambe, August 8

Mellon opened his account for Morecambe on his second appearance for the club with a lovely finish into the bottom corner.

It opened the scoring in the EFL Cup versus Championship outfit Rotherham.

The goal helped Morecambe to a 1-1 draw but they subsequently lost on penalties.

2. Morecambe 3-0 Bradford, August 19

A couple of weeks later, Mellon notched his second in a convincing win over Bradford on league duty.

This time it was a free kick arrowed into the far bottom corner.

Mellon would go on to add another from the spot late on in a 3-0 victory.

3. Morecambe 1-0 Salford City, September 2

Mellon seems to know where the top corners are too.

His front-post stab into the top corner versus Salford City was the only goal of the game versus Salford City back in September.

It was one of four Mellon goals scored in one-goal wins for Morecambe.

4. Gillingham 2-1 Morecambe, September 16

This goal versus Gillingham came in a defeat but adds to the variety of strikes on display from the No. 9, beating the keeper to the ball to lob it in from a difficult angle.

The goal is made even better by the fact the home fans are in full voice as the ball bounces into the net.

Mellon was later sent off in an ill-tempered encounter.

5. Forest Green 1-2 Morecambe, September 30

Another goal gleaned from a run in behind the defence and another cool finish, this time a dink over the advancing keeper to make it 1-0.

It was one of seven goals Mellon scored that has opened the scoring this season.

6. Morecambe 4-1 Wimbledon, October 28

Mellon’s hat-trick at home to Wimbledon in October came during a run of nine goals in as many games.

His second was the standout, again finishing from a tight angle, this time after a sweeping counter-attack.

7. Morecambe 1-2 Newport County, November 28

The 20-year-old striker can score with his back to goal as well, displayed here in the defeat to Newport County.

Under pressure and with no right to score, Mellon again finds the bottom corner after a control and a finish on the turn.

