Michael Mellon to Dundee: 7 of Dee loan prospect’s best Morecambe goals

Dundee loan prospect Michael Mellon is a goal-scorer.

The Burnley striker – and son of former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon – spent the first half of the season on loan in England’s League Two with Morecambe, scoring 15 goals.

The 20-year-old striker initially joined The Shrimps on a season-long deal but was recalled after his early campaign heroics.

Burnley are now looking to continue his development elsewhere, with Dundee, Ross County – managed by former Morecambe boss Derek Adams – and a host of English clubs linked with a move.

Dundee already have Burnley’s Dara Costelloe on loan and for the first half of the campaign had Marcel Lewis at Dens Park before he was recalled to Turf Moor.

Scotland under-21 international Mellon opens the scoring often, scores different types of goals and knows where the corners of the net are – it is no surprise that clubs are queueing up.

Courier Sport picks out some of Mellon’s best Morecambe strikes.

1. Rotherham 1-1 Morecambe, August 8

Mellon opened his account for Morecambe on his second appearance for the club with a lovely finish into the bottom corner.

It opened the scoring in the EFL Cup versus Championship outfit Rotherham.

The goal helped Morecambe to a 1-1 draw but they subsequently lost on penalties.

2. Morecambe 3-0 Bradford, August 19

A couple of weeks later, Mellon notched his second in a convincing win over Bradford on league duty.

This time it was a free kick arrowed into the far bottom corner.

Mellon would go on to add another from the spot late on in a 3-0 victory.

3. Morecambe 1-0 Salford City, September 2

Mellon seems to know where the top corners are too.

His front-post stab into the top corner versus Salford City was the only goal of the game versus Salford City back in September.

It was one of four Mellon goals scored in one-goal wins for Morecambe.

4. Gillingham 2-1 Morecambe, September 16

This goal versus Gillingham came in a defeat but adds to the variety of strikes on display from the No. 9, beating the keeper to the ball to lob it in from a difficult angle.

The goal is made even better by the fact the home fans are in full voice as the ball bounces into the net.

Mellon was later sent off in an ill-tempered encounter.

5. Forest Green 1-2 Morecambe, September 30

Another goal gleaned from a run in behind the defence and another cool finish, this time a dink over the advancing keeper to make it 1-0.

It was one of seven goals Mellon scored that has opened the scoring this season.

6. Morecambe 4-1 Wimbledon, October 28

Mellon’s hat-trick at home to Wimbledon in October came during a run of nine goals in as many games.

His second was the standout, again finishing from a tight angle, this time after a sweeping counter-attack.

7. Morecambe 1-2 Newport County, November 28

The 20-year-old striker can score with his back to goal as well, displayed here in the defeat to Newport County.

Under pressure and with no right to score, Mellon again finds the bottom corner after a control and a finish on the turn.