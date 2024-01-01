Dundee move fast to seal loan deal for Burnley’s Dara Costelloe following St Johnstone exit

Dundee have snapped up Burnley forward Dara Costelloe on loan immediately after his departure from Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Remarkably, the 21-year-old could make his debut for the Dark Blues against his old side as Saints arrive at Dens Park on Tuesday – subject to international clearance arriving on time.

St Johnstone announced at 6.20pm that Burnley had “exercised their right to recall” the youngster.

And at 7pm, Dundee unveiled him as their player for the rest of the season.

‘Cannot wait to get started’

Costelloe trained with Tony Docherty’s side on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Premiership clash.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Dundee Football Club.

“Dundee are a good progressive club who are doing great.

“I am excited to now be part of things here and I cannot wait to get started.

“I am really looking forward to the rest of the season and I want to play my part here at Dundee.”

Welcome to The Dee Dara Costelloe! #thedee pic.twitter.com/CT9ci6wwxQ — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 1, 2024

Game time had dried up in recent weeks with his last start coming against Celtic on December 3.

Costelloe made three sub appearances since then with his last outing coming in defeat at Kilmarnock on December 23.

He’s been utilised as a winger, centre forward and as a wing-back by St Johnstone this term.

The Republic of Ireland U/21 international played 12 times for the Perth Saints, scoring once.