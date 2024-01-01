Dundee move fast to seal loan deal for Burnley’s Dara Costelloe following St Johnstone exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee move fast to seal loan deal for Burnley’s Dara Costelloe following St Johnstone exit

The forward could line up for the Dark Blues against his old side tomorrow.

By George Cran
St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe on the training ground.
Dara Costelloe in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Dundee have snapped up Burnley forward Dara Costelloe on loan immediately after his departure from Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Remarkably, the 21-year-old could make his debut for the Dark Blues against his old side as Saints arrive at Dens Park on Tuesday – subject to international clearance arriving on time.

St Johnstone announced at 6.20pm that Burnley had “exercised their right to recall” the youngster.

And at 7pm, Dundee unveiled him as their player for the rest of the season.

Dara Costelloe celebrates his goal.
Dara Costelloe celebrates his goal against Livingston. Image: SNS.

‘Cannot wait to get started’

Costelloe trained with Tony Docherty’s side on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Premiership clash.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Dundee Football Club.

“Dundee are a good progressive club who are doing great.

“I am excited to now be part of things here and I cannot wait to get started.

“I am really looking forward to the rest of the season and I want to play my part here at Dundee.”

Game time had dried up in recent weeks with his last start coming against Celtic on December 3.

Costelloe made three sub appearances since then with his last outing coming in defeat at Kilmarnock on December 23.

He’s been utilised as a winger, centre forward and as a wing-back by St Johnstone this term.

The Republic of Ireland U/21 international played 12 times for the Perth Saints, scoring once.

