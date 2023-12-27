Dara Costelloe: Night spent in his car left on-loan St Johnstone man thinking ‘what have I done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dara Costelloe: Night spent in his car left on-loan St Johnstone man thinking ‘what have I done’

The 20-year-old couldn't get into his hotel after arriving from Burnley.

By Eric Nicolson
Dara Costelloe spent his first night in Perth sleeping in his car.
Dara Costelloe spent his first night in Perth sleeping in his car. Image: SNS.

A night spent trying to sleep in the back of his car was an inauspicious start to Dara Costelloe’s season with St Johnstone.

But the on-loan Burnley man is happy he didn’t take himself straight back down the road to Lancashire after a Perth hotel mix-up left his back ‘in bits’ for his first McDiarmid Park training session.

“I like it up here,” said Costelloe. “It’s good and I get on really well with the lads.

“It’s certainly been different to the first night I spent in Scotland where I had to sleep in my car!

“I’d agreed to sign so drove up from Burnley late in the day and didn’t get to Perth until after midnight.

“I was booked into a hotel and they said there would be someone to contact to check-in after hours.

“But when I got there, I knocked on the door and phoned the number I was given but couldn’t get hold of anyone.

“I chapped on some windows as well hoping someone would hear me but nobody got up.

“I looked to see if there were any other hotels but nothing was available, so I had to give up and sleep in my car.

“I had all my stuff in the back with me because I’m up here for a year so it was packed, and there was hardly any room.

“Even though it was summer it still got pretty cold at night and my back was in bits the next day!

“Eventually someone appeared at the hotel and was able to let me in, so I got an hour’s kip before coming in for my first session.”

St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe on the training ground.
St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe on the training ground. Image: SNS.

The Irishman added: “It wasn’t the best of starts and I was thinking ‘what have I done’.

“It was maybe a sign sent to test me to see if I could stick it out!

“But since then everything has been great and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’ve made some good friends here and there’s a really good team spirit around the club.

“All the lads get on great and it’s a good place to be.”

New skills

Costelloe was recruited by Steven MacLean as a versatile forward but Craig Levein – and Alex Cleland in his one game as caretaker boss – have utilised the 21-year-old as a wing-back on both sides of the pitch.

“I’m still getting used to the wing-back position,” he said. “I need to learn how to play it better and that’s what we’ve been working on.

“I think I can play there.

“The gaffer and Kirky (Andy Kirk) have been telling me the things you need to do to be successful in that role, encouraging me and pointing out the things I should be doing.

Defensive duties for Dara Costelloe.
Defensive duties for Dara Costelloe. Image: SNS.

“It’s a learning curve but one I’m embracing because I’m here to learn and everything I can pick up is a good thing for my development.

“I came here as someone who plays higher up the pitch, so things like facing up to a winger going the other way one-v-one is new to me.

“But I’m working on it. I’m brushing up the defensive side of the game and I’m confident I’ll get there.

“I’d never played that position before.

“So if I can learn how to do it and have another string to my bow while also helping the team, then it’s great for me.

“Long-term, it can only make me a better player.”

Back in the starting XI

Costelloe has been a second half substitute for Saints’ last three games and re-establishing himself as a regular starter is an obvious short-term McDiarmid Park goal.

“Things have been going well for the team,” he said. “We’ve turned it around and got ourselves out of the relegation places at the moment.

“Personally, I am trying to get back into the team because I missed out through suspension and injury when the manager first came in.

“I’ve played a few times but I want to get a regular place, so I need to knuckle down and fight for a start.”

Saints face bottom of the table, Livingston on Wednesday night, with opening up a 10-point gap on their opponents the incentive.

“Livi are a physical, direct team so it’s a big challenge playing them,” said Costelloe, who opened the scoring in September’s 1-1 draw. 

“We played well against them for most of the game in Perth but they finished it strongly.

“I would imagine it will be a similar kind of game this time around as well.

“We want to get as far away from the bottom spot as possible so it’s big for both teams.”

