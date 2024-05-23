Adam Webb St Johnstone takeover approved by EFL as SFA meeting scheduled for next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adam Webb St Johnstone takeover approved by EFL as SFA meeting scheduled for next month

The American lawyer is set to buy-out Geoff Brown.

By Eric Nicolson
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone.
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone. Images: SNS and Cambridge United FC.

Adam Webb’s takeover of St Johnstone should finally get the green light early next month.

The American lawyer needed the English Football League to give their consent to the Saints buy-out as a result of him holding a 10% stake in Cambridge United.

Courier Sport understands that has now been granted.

The final box to be ticked before Geoff Brown’s shares in the McDiarmid Park club change hands is SFA approval.

Saints had hoped they would already have Hampden Park ratification by this point but that is unlikely to happen until the next board meeting in the first week of June.

Webb is eager to get started.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown and CEO Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

Current CEO, Stan Harris, will provide an administrative bridge from the current regime to the new one and plans are being made to make it as smooth a transition as possible.

Harris is expected to stay in his role for a few months, during which time Webb will start the process of identifying a permanent chief executive.

Football decisions

On the football front, once Webb takes over he can meet with manager, Craig Levein, to discuss the transfer budget for next season.

The Saints boss is currently speaking to his out-of-contract players.

Chris Kane’s departure to Dunfermline has already been confirmed and there will be plenty of others leaving the club.

Liam Gordon and Craig Levein.
Liam Gordon and Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Levein wants to keep Liam Gordon, but the captain will have several offers from Leagues One and Two in England.

Sven Sprangler fell short of reaching the appearance mark that would trigger an automatic contract extension but the Austrian midfielder will also be offered a new deal.

More from St Johnstone FC

Dave Richards spent the season on loan with St Johnstone.
Dundee United set to sign St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper Dave Richards
2
Dundee United WFC striker Morgan Steedman.
Morgan Steedman on stick from Kirkcaldy kids, St Johnstone connection and Dundee United D-Day
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone hail Chris Kane's 'never to be forgotten' Perth contribution as double-winning legend…
St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith.
St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith linked with Hamilton Accies return
Adama Sidibeh emerged as a St Johnstone star, while Craig Levein took over from Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone 2023/24 season review: Austerity bites in third relegation battle as Craig Levein…
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh was a Fir Park hero.
Adama Sidibeh: Opposition player blown away by St Johnstone star and describes him as…
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to a new era at St Johnstone.
Adam Webb era at St Johnstone will be an 'exciting new chapter', says Dimitar…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
English League One side interested in St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon
Motherwell's Theo Bair after his penalty miss.
Theo Bair: No 'bad blood' with St Johnstone and why I'm happy they are…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans
Liam Gordon on excitement around new St Johnstone owner, Geoff Brown gratitude and contract…

Conversation