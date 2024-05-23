Adam Webb St Johnstone takeover approved by EFL as SFA meeting scheduled for next month

Adam Webb’s takeover of St Johnstone should finally get the green light early next month.

The American lawyer needed the English Football League to give their consent to the Saints buy-out as a result of him holding a 10% stake in Cambridge United.

Courier Sport understands that has now been granted.

The final box to be ticked before Geoff Brown’s shares in the McDiarmid Park club change hands is SFA approval.

Saints had hoped they would already have Hampden Park ratification by this point but that is unlikely to happen until the next board meeting in the first week of June.

Webb is eager to get started.

Current CEO, Stan Harris, will provide an administrative bridge from the current regime to the new one and plans are being made to make it as smooth a transition as possible.

Harris is expected to stay in his role for a few months, during which time Webb will start the process of identifying a permanent chief executive.

Football decisions

On the football front, once Webb takes over he can meet with manager, Craig Levein, to discuss the transfer budget for next season.

The Saints boss is currently speaking to his out-of-contract players.

Chris Kane’s departure to Dunfermline has already been confirmed and there will be plenty of others leaving the club.

Levein wants to keep Liam Gordon, but the captain will have several offers from Leagues One and Two in England.

Sven Sprangler fell short of reaching the appearance mark that would trigger an automatic contract extension but the Austrian midfielder will also be offered a new deal.