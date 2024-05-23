Ian Murray reacts to Premiership play-off defeat to Ross County as he makes second-leg vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray reacts to Premiership play-off defeat to Ross County as he makes second-leg vow

The Stark's Park boss has promised to 'give it a right good go' in Sunday's rematch.

By Iain Collin

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers have belief they can turn round their Premiership play-off final and has vowed to ‘give it a right good go’ against Ross County on Sunday.

The Stark’s Park side will travel north for the second-leg with a 2-1 deficit to overcome after a rollercoaster first-leg in Kirkcaldy.

A Yan Dhanda penalty and a Jack Baldwin header put the top-flight side in full command of the tie with a 2-0 lead.

But Sam Stanton gave Raith hope with a thrilling 83rd minute strike that roused Rovers for a grandstand finish.

Sam Stanton’s late goal gave Raith Rovers hope. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Josh Mullin, however, fired wide with just a minute left in regulation time to leave the Fifers needing another comeback to realise their promotion dreams.

“That goal gives us a chance,” said Murray. “We know it’s going to be difficult but we know what we have to do, which is good.

“We’ll have to play better than we did in the first-half, because Ross County put us under a lot of pressure, without creating too much – but we had to defend really well.

“But we’re back in the tie.

“We do believe, we have to, there’s no point in going up there otherwise.

‘Nothing to lose’

“It’s a one-goal tie. We know we have to win by more than one in 90 minutes to progress.

“But as long as we win the game we go into extra-time and you never know.

“It’s going to be hard, we’re not going to be silly about it and think we’re going to go up there and blow Ross County away.

“We’re capable of [doing] it, but we’ll have to play better.

“I think it suits us. We’ve got nothing to lose now.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (left) and skipper Scott Brown show their appreciation of the home support at full-time. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“This long, hard season has come down to one game on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll give it a right good go. There’s no point in whimpering out at this stage, that’s for sure.

“We’ll have a look at our team selection and try to score goals, because scoring goals is going to win us the game.”

County’s penalty seven minutes after the restart came after a VAR check.

Eli King’s shot struck the arm of Euan Murray and referee John Beaton pointed to the spot after checking the pitch-side monitor.

VAR reaction

“It was one of those ones,” said Murray of the decision. “With the Ross County boys appealing, you could kind of tell.

“They know it’s a penalty with VAR – and we probably don’t.

“To the letter of the law, it’s probably a penalty-kick. It’s a wee bit unfortunate, but you can’t do it, your arms have to be by your side; that’s the rules.

“Once I had seen it back and now understanding VAR a little bit better I was pretty sure it was going to be given.”

