Perth rapper who threatened to stab police handed curfew break for hip-hop tour

Caleb Gorman, who raps about Asbos and electronic tags, clashed with cops when they turned up at his front door.

By Jamie Buchan
Rapper Caleb Gorman in the music video for Asbo
Rapper Caleb Gorman in the music video for Asbo. Image: YouTube

An aspiring rapper who threatened to stab police during a stand-off in Perth has been allowed a break from a court-imposed curfew so he can go on a UK tour with his hip-hop group.

He repeatedly threatened to stab them and bragged about having an attempted murder case dropped.

The 27-year-old later attacked a police officer at Dundee’s custody suite.

Gorman appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted charges of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 5 2022.

He was told his conduct merited a prison sentence but was instead placed on a curfew.

Gorman, who raps and writes lyrics with his group NK.SCO, was given time off so he can attend music gigs up and down the country, including a hip-hop festival in Wales.

‘Someone’s getting f***ing stabbed’

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said Gorman’s mother called police just before 9.30pm, having spoken to him by phone and become worried “he was going to cause harm”.

Officers arrived outside his home in Strathtay Road about 10 minutes later.

“The door was locked,” said Mrs Paterson.

“Police called out to identify themselves but there was no response.

“Officers shouted through the letterbox and attempted to call the accused’s mobile but it went to voicemail.

“The accused then presented himself at the front door and could be seen through the glass panel.”

He shouted at police: “I’m going to f***ing stab you.”

Caleb Gorman in NK.SCO's video for Situations
Caleb Gorman in NK.SCO’s video for Situations. Image: YouTube

The fiscal depute said: “The accused continued in this manner and threatened to stab officers on several further occasions.

“He then opened the front door, before walking away down the hallway and then turning to face the officers.

“The police saw that the accused was acting in an erratic manner and his speech was slurred.

“He appeared to be under the influence of some substance.”

Gorman was cautioned, charged and placed in the back of a police van.

“This is s***,” he complained.

Mrs Paterson said: “En route to Dundee police station, he continued to shout at officers.”

He told them: “I just had attempted murder case dropped last week and guess what –  someone’s getting f***ing stabbed.”

At the divisional HQ, he was escorted into a cell, where he kicked and struck the police custody support officer.

Positive change

Solicitor Joe Miles, defending, said: “Mr Gorman has little recollection of offending but he became agitated.”

He said his client did not cause the custody officer “significant injury”.

Mr Miles said: “He has had previous involvement in drug abuse but there has been positive change in 2023.

Caleb Gorman
Caleb Gorman. Image: Facebook

“This is down to a new partner who has no connection to drug abuse or criminal activity.

“Mr Gorman is now drug-free.”

Sheriff Alison McKay said she was satisfied Gorman’s offending “takes him to the custody threshold,” but suggested a restriction of liberty curfew order as an alternative to prison.

Mr Miles said his client would need time off for a series of shows in Aberdeen, Wrexham and Bathgate during the summer.

“It seems to me that a disposal that prevents Mr Gorman from making a living is not ideal,” the sheriff said.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court

She told Gorman: “I am not satisfied that I can simply defer sentence for good behaviour.

“But overall, this is a good background report that’s before me and its clear you have moved on since this incident.”

The sheriff imposed a three-month curfew ordering Gorman to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night.

However she has suspended it for six nights in June, July and August, to allow Gorman to attend gigs across the UK.

Gorman, who was jailed for a milk raid on Graham’s Dairy in Brechin in 2020, has been making music for about a decade but only started releasing tracks last year.

One of NK.SCO’s videos Asbo has had more 2,000 views on YouTube.

