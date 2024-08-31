John Potter on Kevin Dabrowski mistake, Raith Rovers’ late Livingston loss and whether he will be back in the dugout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Potter on Kevin Dabrowski mistake, Raith Rovers’ late Livingston loss and whether he will be back in the dugout

The Stark's Park club are still seeking a new manager, a month after sacking Ian Murray.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers interim manager John Potter.
Raith Rovers interim manager John Potter. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

John Potter insists Kevin Dabrowski has no reason to apologise, despite the goalkeeper’s mistake handing Livingston a dramatic victory against Raith Rovers.

The Stark’s Park number one produced a superb first-half save to deny Andrew Shinnie a certain opener.

But the former Hibernian youngster was culpable in the 90th minute as he allowed a powerful Jamie Brandon shot to squirm through his hands and into the net.

It was a bitter blow for managerless Raith, who had the better of the second-half and who saw substitute Lewis Vaughan strike the crossbar with a 71st-minute header.

Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski.
Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski was at fault for Livingston’s 90th-minute winner. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Euan Murray and Liam Dick both also tested Livi’s debutant keeper, Jerome Prior, just after the interval.

But Brandon’s late winner leaves Rovers with just three points from a possible 12 so far this season to sit second bottom in the Championship.

“It was a really hard one to take, to be fair,” said interim boss Potter. “I thought we were really good for long spells in the game.

“Our quality was better, our energy was really good, our press was really good.

“Some of the stuff we’ve worked on and we need to be better at every week, I thought was there.

Potter: ‘He’s made a mistake’

“It’s just that final bit, the quality in the final third that’s maybe lacking a little bit.

“But we did create more today, I felt.

“Kev had a couple of good saves. Alright, he’s made a mistake at the end from a shot from distance.

“We are disappointed. I don’t think we deserved to lose that game. I think they would say the exact same, so we’re disappointed.”

Asked about Dabrowski’s reaction in the dressing-room after the final whistle, Potter added: “Kev’s been brilliant from the moment he signed. He’s made a mistake but he doesn’t need to apologise.

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray lies on the Stark's Park pitch.
Euan Murray was added to Raith Rovers’ lengthy injury list. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“He’s made a million saves and won us a lot of points.

“He’s devastated, he’s disappointed, but it happens.

“When you’re a goalkeeper and you do that then it’s usually a goal.”

Raith, already without skipper Scott Brown, Sam Stanton, Kieran Freeman, Jack Hamilton and Callum Fordyce through injury and Shaun Byrne due to suspension, saw Euan Murray limp off with a groin problem.

Managerial hunt latest

“It’s not easy after we lost him because we’ve not got another natural replacement,” said Potter. “So we we’re throwing different people about and asking them to cover.

“They did that and they did it really well.”

Meanwhile, Potter and assistant Colin Cameron took the team for the third game since Ian Murray’s surprise sacking on August 4.

After knock-backs from Aberdeen coach Peter Leven and Linfield boss David Healy, the club’s search for a replacement is entering its fifth week.

Jamie Brandon celebrates Livingston's dramatic late winner against Raith Rovers.
Jamie Brandon celebrates Livingston’s dramatic late winner. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“I’ve said that before,” said Potter when asked if he expected Livingston to be his final match in charge. “I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know.

The [next] game is next Sunday, so we’ll see what happens.

“We’re still working away as a club. Myself and the board and Andy are still doing our due diligence on people and trying to speak to people and trying to get the best guy in.

“As I’ve said a few times, that’s the most important thing, that we get the guy in who we think is the best for the long-term future of Raith Rovers.

“I don’t think there’s anything imminent, but we’ll see. It’s day by day.”

