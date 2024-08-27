Andy Barrowman addresses fan frustration over Raith Rovers’ manager hunt

Andy Barrowman insists he understands the growing frustration over Raith Rovers’ prolonged hunt for a new manager.

But the Stark’s Park chief executive is adamant club officials are willing to take the ‘flak’ for the on-going delays to ensure they make the right appointment.

Raith suffered a major blow on Monday when it was announced that David Healy was staying at Linfield.

A deal had been agreed with the 45-year-old and a compensation package prepared – only for the Northern Irishman to take ‘cold feet’ over the weekend.

It sent Rovers back to the drawing board in their search for a successor to Ian Murray, who was sacked on August 4 in the aftermath of the opening league game of the new season.

Barrowman has repeated his admission that the Kirkcaldy outfit are not in full control of the process as they consider potential candidates already in jobs.

And it means a further delay beyond this weekend’s home clash with Livingston is a possibility.

‘I understand’

“It’s too difficult to say,” Barrowman told Courier Sport when asked about the likely timescale. “We only just found out on Monday morning that the person we did want definitely wasn’t happening.

“But we’ve been busy since that contact was made.

“I did say at the time we weren’t in full control of the process. And that remains the same, as this past weekend has shown.

“Obviously, we’d like to move as quickly as possible. I understand people’s frustrations.

“We’re over three weeks on now, so I understand that frustration.

“But I’ll say again that we’ll make the right decision and not a quick decision.

“Whatever time that takes, we’re prepared to take the flak that comes with that to make sure we get the decision correct.”

What is also now clear is that whoever does take the job will not have been Raith’s original first choice.

With Barrowman being so candid over a deal being in place for Healy, he knows Murray’s eventual successor will be fully aware of the background to their appointment.

An approach was also made previously for Aberdeen coach Peter Leven.

However, Barrowman added: “I don’t think it makes it any less appealing as a job for someone to take over.

“It’s kind of par for the course, in terms of a managerial hunt. Sometimes you get the only one you want and sometimes you don’t.

“That’s just the way it is. I don’t think it lessens the appeal.”