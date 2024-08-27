Andy Barrowman addresses fan frustration over Raith Rovers’ manager hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Barrowman addresses fan frustration over Raith Rovers’ manager hunt

The Stark's Park CEO happy to accept 'flak' on way to making the 'correct decision'.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Andy Barrowman insists he understands the growing frustration over Raith Rovers’ prolonged hunt for a new manager.

But the Stark’s Park chief executive is adamant club officials are willing to take the ‘flak’ for the on-going delays to ensure they make the right appointment.

Raith suffered a major blow on Monday when it was announced that David Healy was staying at Linfield.

A deal had been agreed with the 45-year-old and a compensation package prepared – only for the Northern Irishman to take ‘cold feet’ over the weekend.

It sent Rovers back to the drawing board in their search for a successor to Ian Murray, who was sacked on August 4 in the aftermath of the opening league game of the new season.

Barrowman has repeated his admission that the Kirkcaldy outfit are not in full control of the process as they consider potential candidates already in jobs.

And it means a further delay beyond this weekend’s home clash with Livingston is a possibility.

‘I understand’

“It’s too difficult to say,” Barrowman told Courier Sport when asked about the likely timescale. “We only just found out on Monday morning that the person we did want definitely wasn’t happening.

“But we’ve been busy since that contact was made.

“I did say at the time we weren’t in full control of the process. And that remains the same, as this past weekend has shown.

“Obviously, we’d like to move as quickly as possible. I understand people’s frustrations.

“We’re over three weeks on now, so I understand that frustration.

“But I’ll say again that we’ll make the right decision and not a quick decision.

“Whatever time that takes, we’re prepared to take the flak that comes with that to make sure we get the decision correct.”

What is also now clear is that whoever does take the job will not have been Raith’s original first choice.

Linfield manager David Healy.
Linfield are delighted to have retained the services of manager David Healy. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

With Barrowman being so candid over a deal being in place for Healy, he knows Murray’s eventual successor will be fully aware of the background to their appointment.

An approach was also made previously for Aberdeen coach Peter Leven.

However, Barrowman added: “I don’t think it makes it any less appealing as a job for someone to take over.

“It’s kind of par for the course, in terms of a managerial hunt. Sometimes you get the only one you want and sometimes you don’t.

“That’s just the way it is. I don’t think it lessens the appeal.”

