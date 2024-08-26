EXCLUSIVE: Andy Barrowman opens up on managerial ‘blow’ as David Healy U-turns on Raith Rovers deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Barrowman opens up on managerial ‘blow’ as David Healy U-turns on Raith Rovers deal

The Northern Irishman had agreed a move to Stark's Park before changing his mind over the weekend.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Andy Barrowman has confessed Raith Rovers have suffered a ‘blow’ after David Healy took ‘cold feet’ over an agreed move to Stark’s Park.

The Raith chief executive has revealed the Linfield boss had finalised terms to become the club’s new manager.

A compensation package had also been confirmed with Linfield.

However, between the Windsor Park side’s 5-1 victory over Loughgall on Saturday and the following morning, Healy had a change of heart.

Linfield manager David Healy.
Linfield are delighted to have retained the services of manager David Healy. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The 45-year-old has since penned a 12-month extension to his contract with Linfield to tie him to the club until 2026.

But the episode has left Barrowman and Rovers frustrated – and still hunting for Ian Murray’s successor after more than three weeks.

“David wasn’t on the original short-list we had, but he applied for the job and we found it quite an appealing one,” Barrowman told Courier Sport.

“So, we spoke with his representatives and contacted Linfield for permission to speak directly to David.

“We were granted that on Friday morning and we spoke with David and agreed terms with David.

‘Only David will know the truth’

“We had agreed a deal. But between Saturday night and Sunday morning he changed his mind.

“I don’t know whether that’s because he’s been offered a new contract, because I know he’s signed a new contract.

“That wasn’t the reason David gave to me and to us, but who knows? Only David will know the truth on that one.

“There’s a compensation figure within David’s contract and it was pretty straight forward, we were prepared to meet that.

“Everything was going forward. It was a fairly significant fee within his contract to get him out of that contract, and we were prepared to meet that clause.

Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman smiles for the camera.
it is now back to the drawing board for Raith Rovers and CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS.

“Everything was agreed, it was happening, and then David changed his mind. He took cold feet, as he says. That’s where we are with David Healy.

“It was obviously a blow because we felt David would be a good fit for us.

“The conversations and discussions had gone well, in terms of what he thought about us and what we thought about him.

“So, absolutely it was a blow.”

‘Disappointing it became public’

Aberdeen coach Peter Leven has also knocked back the chance to take over Raith since Murray was sacked in the wake of the opening league game of the season.

But this was the closest Rovers had got to an appointment.

It has left Barrowman disappointed by the public nature of the discussions with Healy but determined to push on with a search now in its fourth week.

“It wasn’t made public from our side, that’s probably the disappointing fact,” he added. “As soon as it got to Linfield it became public.

Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray was sacked by Raith Rovers on August 4. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“That’s not what we wanted to do, it’s not how we’ve conducted ourselves throughout this process.

“But it seemed to be when it hit Belfast it went public, which is disappointing.

“We’re not back to square one, because there’s been a lot of preparatory work done in the last few weeks, despite people getting frustrated at that work.

“We’ve had conversations with others, so it’s obvious to say we’re further ahead than we were before those conversations.”

More from Football

Hibs take on Dundee new boy Billy Koumetio. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve plaudits for mentality at Hibs but cheap goals hurt
Craig Levein was back in the Tannadice dugout on Saturday. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed key trait I learned from Craig Levein in victory…
Josh Cooper making his Dunfermline Athletic debut against Hamilton Accies.
Josh Cooper explains patience and journey back to full-time football with Dunfermline
Linfield manager David Healy with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.
Raith Rovers manager hunt goes on as Linfield reveal David Healy STAYING at Windsor…
2
Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.
6 Duncan Ferguson stories from Dundee United days that could be addressed in his…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
John Nelms open to sharing new Dundee stadium as he reveals Scots club he…
Dundee United academy director target Scott Allison
Dundee United close in on new academy director as former Partick Thistle youth chief…
Luca Stephenson wheels away in celebration after scoring for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson reveals surprise Liverpool inspiration, Arne Slot message and how Jim Goodwin masterminded…
Simon Murray earned Dundee a point at Hibs on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray opens up on 'emotional' celebration with fans after late Hibs…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey gestures while on the pitch for the Saints
Graham Carey explains why St Johnstone have the makings of a 'really, really good…

Conversation