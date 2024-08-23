Raith Rovers manager hunt latest following approach for Linfield boss David Healy

Raith Rovers are closing in on a new manager after making an approach for Linfield boss David Healy.

Sources at the Kirkcaldy club have admitted their interest in Healy, who has spent almost nine years in charge of Linfield.

However, it is understood nothing has yet been agreed with the 45-year-old.

In separate reports coming out of Northern Ireland, the Belfast side confirmed an approach from Raith seeking talks with the ex-Rangers striker.

Advanced discussions are now expected to gather pace over the weekend.

The Stark’s Park side have been hunting a replacement for Ian Murray since he was sacked following the opening league game of the season almost three weeks ago.

The Fife outfit’s search could now be coming to a finale.

Sounded out

Healy has led Linfield to five Premiership titles, two Irish Cups and three League Cups and was recently linked with the vacant job at former club Preston North End before the appointment of ex-Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Raith have held discussions with numerous figures since Murray’s departure, with former St Johnstone defender Tim Clancy – currently in charge at Cork City – also reportedly sounded out earlier this week.

Rovers have also been credited with an interest in Aberdeen coach Peter Leven, Celtic B boss Darren O’Dea and Hearts B manager Liam Fox as they have cast their net wide.

It was initially expected they would have someone in charge last week.

But technical director John Potter, who has been spearheading the managerial search with chief executive Andy Barrowman, said this week that Raith were happy to take their time to get ‘the right man’.

Potter and assistant Colin Cameron will be at the helm for the trip to face Ayr United.

But Healy, whose Linfield side host Loughgall in the league on Saturday afternoon, could be in the dugout for the visit of Livingston next weekend if discussions come to a successful conclusion.