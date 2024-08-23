Raith Rovers manager hunt latest following approach for Linfield boss David Healy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers manager hunt latest following approach for Linfield boss David Healy

The Stark's Park side are set for advanced talks with the former Rangers striker.

By Iain Collin
Linfield manager David Healy during a Challenge Cup tie against Dundee United in 2017.
Linfield manager David Healy during a Challenge Cup tie against Dundee United in 2017. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers are closing in on a new manager after making an approach for Linfield boss David Healy.

Sources at the Kirkcaldy club have admitted their interest in Healy, who has spent almost nine years in charge of Linfield.

However, it is understood nothing has yet been agreed with the 45-year-old.

David Healy in action for Rangers against Dundee United in 2012.
David Healy in action for Rangers against Dundee United in 2012. Image: SNS.

In separate reports coming out of Northern Ireland, the Belfast side confirmed an approach from Raith seeking talks with the ex-Rangers striker.

Advanced discussions are now expected to gather pace over the weekend.

The Stark’s Park side have been hunting a replacement for Ian Murray since he was sacked following the opening league game of the season almost three weeks ago.

The Fife outfit’s search could now be coming to a finale.

Sounded out

Healy has led Linfield to five Premiership titles, two Irish Cups and three League Cups and was recently linked with the vacant job at former club Preston North End before the appointment of ex-Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Raith have held discussions with numerous figures since Murray’s departure, with former St Johnstone defender Tim Clancy – currently in charge at Cork City – also reportedly sounded out earlier this week.

Rovers have also been credited with an interest in Aberdeen coach Peter Leven, Celtic B boss Darren O’Dea and Hearts B manager Liam Fox as they have cast their net wide.

It was initially expected they would have someone in charge last week.

David Healy shakes hands with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in 2017.
David Healy has extensive European experience with Linfield, including against Celtic in a Champions League qualifier in 2017. Image: SNS.

But technical director John Potter, who has been spearheading the managerial search with chief executive Andy Barrowman, said this week that Raith were happy to take their time to get ‘the right man’.

Potter and assistant Colin Cameron will be at the helm for the trip to face Ayr United.

But Healy, whose Linfield side host Loughgall in the league on Saturday afternoon, could be in the dugout for the visit of Livingston next weekend if discussions come to a successful conclusion.

