Andy Barrowman reveals Raith Rovers manager hunt timeframe AND potential targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Andy Barrowman reveals Raith Rovers manager hunt timeframe AND potential targets

The Kirkcaldy club sacked Ian Murray just one game into the new league season.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Andy Barrowman has revealed Raith Rovers have drawn up a short-list in the hunt for a new manager – including possible targets currently in work at other clubs.

The Stark’s Park club are intent on having their new man in place within the next seven days after holding discussions with candidates this week.

Ian Murray was surprisingly sacked on Sunday just one league game into the new season, with a decline in performances and results in 2024 cited as the reason for the shock move.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have since been linked with a host of names, including the likes of former Dundee United manager Tam Courts, Airdrie’s Rhys McCabe, Aberdeen coach Peter Leven and Celtic B boss Darren O’Dea.

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Chief executive Andy Barrowman has given an update on Raith Rovers’ hunt for a new manager. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Barrowman has refused to be drawn on specifics but admitted some of those Raith are interested in have jobs elsewhere.

“There has been progress,” the Rovers chief executive told Courier Sport. “I think it’s important we move quickly.

“At this stage of the season, it’s important we get our ducks in a row and get going with it.

“I wouldn’t say an announcement is imminent or anything like that.

“But there’s certainly been progress and we’re fairly happy and content. It’s been a busy few days, but we’re happy with where we are.

‘We’ve had discussions’

“We’ve spoken to people, we’ve had discussions with one or two.

“Again, we’re not in complete control of that. There’s other factors that come into play with that.

“But we’ve had discussions and we’re fairly content.”

Asked if ‘not being in control’ meant some of the individuals in question are currently with other clubs, he added: “That’s fair to say.”

Barrowman also indicated Raith have been careful in ensuring they are prepared for this current scenario.

Ian Murray during his final game in charge of Raith Rovers.
Ian Murray was sacked by Raith Rovers after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie. Image; SNS

That is not to say it was their intention to sack Murray, but more that they were ready should the manager depart – for whatever reason.

Murray was last summer given permission to speak with Dundee before Tony Docherty was appointed manager at Dens Park, and speculation credited old club Hibs with an interest in him at the end of last season.

“There’s a short list, there’s always been a short-list,” added Barrowman. “Ian was heavily linked with the Hibs job and there was a short-list at that point.

“We allowed him permission to speak to Dundee last July and there was a short-list then.

‘Always been a Plan B’

“So, there’s always been a short-list.

“Has it changed? Yes, but there’s always been a Plan B.

“You have to have that. That’s the nature of the changes in football management.

“It’s something we do, it’s something we think is right.”

Raith Rovers technical director John Potter.
Technical director John Potter has taken the reins at Raith Rovers as interim boss. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Technical director John Potter and assistant Colin Cameron have formed an interim management team this week to prepare for Saturday’s visit of Partick Thistle.

After that game, Raith have a fortnight before they next play – away to Ayr United – on August 24.

But the Stark’s Park side have no intention of taking their time in their search for Murray’s successor.

“I would think by this time next week we will have a new manager,” said Barrowman.

More from Football

Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery…
General view of Dens Park
Dundee return to Dens Park: What are Dee plans to ensure home comforts count…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline keeper hunt goes on as James McPake urges side to 'get fans onside'…
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Bolton and Hibs bosses respond to reports of bids for Dundee star Luke McCowan
All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj…
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before Monday night's Aberdeen game.
Adam Webb: St Johnstone investors sleeping on mattresses 'like college kids' but new ownership…
Billy Koumetio in action for Liverpool U/21s. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee 'agree deal' for Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio
Raith Rovers technical director John Potter.
John Potter on vacant Raith Rovers manager's job and his role in hunt for…
How entrance to Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown could look.
Council decision on new Dundee FC stadium delayed
16
Former Raith Rovers favourite Kieron Bowie in Hibernian colours.
Raith Rovers land 6-figure windfall as Kieron Bowie joins Hibs from Fulham

Conversation