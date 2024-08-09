Andy Barrowman reveals Raith Rovers manager hunt timeframe AND potential targets

Andy Barrowman has revealed Raith Rovers have drawn up a short-list in the hunt for a new manager – including possible targets currently in work at other clubs.

The Stark’s Park club are intent on having their new man in place within the next seven days after holding discussions with candidates this week.

Ian Murray was surprisingly sacked on Sunday just one league game into the new season, with a decline in performances and results in 2024 cited as the reason for the shock move.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have since been linked with a host of names, including the likes of former Dundee United manager Tam Courts, Airdrie’s Rhys McCabe, Aberdeen coach Peter Leven and Celtic B boss Darren O’Dea.

Barrowman has refused to be drawn on specifics but admitted some of those Raith are interested in have jobs elsewhere.

“There has been progress,” the Rovers chief executive told Courier Sport. “I think it’s important we move quickly.

“At this stage of the season, it’s important we get our ducks in a row and get going with it.

“I wouldn’t say an announcement is imminent or anything like that.

“But there’s certainly been progress and we’re fairly happy and content. It’s been a busy few days, but we’re happy with where we are.

‘We’ve had discussions’

“We’ve spoken to people, we’ve had discussions with one or two.

“Again, we’re not in complete control of that. There’s other factors that come into play with that.

“But we’ve had discussions and we’re fairly content.”

Asked if ‘not being in control’ meant some of the individuals in question are currently with other clubs, he added: “That’s fair to say.”

Barrowman also indicated Raith have been careful in ensuring they are prepared for this current scenario.

That is not to say it was their intention to sack Murray, but more that they were ready should the manager depart – for whatever reason.

Murray was last summer given permission to speak with Dundee before Tony Docherty was appointed manager at Dens Park, and speculation credited old club Hibs with an interest in him at the end of last season.

“There’s a short list, there’s always been a short-list,” added Barrowman. “Ian was heavily linked with the Hibs job and there was a short-list at that point.

“We allowed him permission to speak to Dundee last July and there was a short-list then.

‘Always been a Plan B’

“So, there’s always been a short-list.

“Has it changed? Yes, but there’s always been a Plan B.

“You have to have that. That’s the nature of the changes in football management.

“It’s something we do, it’s something we think is right.”

Technical director John Potter and assistant Colin Cameron have formed an interim management team this week to prepare for Saturday’s visit of Partick Thistle.

After that game, Raith have a fortnight before they next play – away to Ayr United – on August 24.

But the Stark’s Park side have no intention of taking their time in their search for Murray’s successor.

“I would think by this time next week we will have a new manager,” said Barrowman.