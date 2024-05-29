Andy Barrowman reacts to Hibernian links as he discusses Ian Murray’s managerial future at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Barrowman reacts to Hibernian links as he discusses Ian Murray’s managerial future at Raith Rovers

Murray is high on the bookmakers' list as a possible next Hibs manager.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray pictured in front of a Hibernian badge at Easter Road.
Ian Murray took Raith Rovers to old club Hibernian in the Viaplay Cup in August. Image: SNS.

Andy Barrowman has welcomed Ian Murray being linked with the vacant Hibernian manager’s job – but insists it is “business as usual” at Raith Rovers.

Murray features high up the bookmakers’ list of possible replacements for Nick Montgomery in the Easter Road hotseat.

As a former Hibs player and boyhood supporter, the 43-year-old will have caught the eye of his old club after steering Raith to second in the Championship this season.

However, Barrowman says there has been no contact between the clubs over the ex-Rangers, Norwich City and Scotland defender.

The Stark’s Park chief executive has branded any link with Murray “pure speculation” for now.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

But he is adamant that Rovers are happy for anyone at the club to attract attention if it means they are delivering success.

“I’ve seen the speculation, I’m not immune to that,” Barrowman told Courier Sport. “I see all of that and the bookies odds and everything else.

“I understand it, it’s normal, and it’s a good thing.

“As a club, we want to promote people, whether it’s a manager or a player or someone that works in the office.

“If you’re good at your job, you’re going to attract interest from people that can potentially pay more.

‘A culture we want to promote’, says Barrowman

“So, it’s a culture we want to promote and we’ve always said that to every member of staff.

“The manager’s no different, although he’s possibly the highest-profile in that situation.

“But we’ll actively promote that. We want managers and players to come here and do well and progress.

“The club benefits from that in the short-term and the longer term.”

He added: “We’ll see what happens but there’s certainly been no contact with the club.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray holds his left hand to his face.
Ian Murray reacts to Raith Rovers’ play-off defeat to Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“We were having discussions on the way back down the road from Dingwall on Sunday night and since then about next season.

“We are business as usual until anything changes.

“It’s pure speculation until anyone tells us anything different and so I’ll not give it much thought.”

Murray’s role as manager was eased when Raith’s new owners took the reins 12 months ago.

John Potter followed Barrowman and consortium leader Dean Mckenzie from Kelty Hearts to Stark’s Park to become technical director.

Raith Rovers ‘in a position to deal with it’

He plays a significant role in player recruitment and behind the scenes, allowing Murray to focus more on coaching.

And Barrowman is confident Rovers will be able to cope if Murray is eventually enticed away from the Championship outfit.

“The club is set up to deal with these things,” he added.

“There’s no point in worrying about something until it happens.

“But if did happen – now, in two months’ time or six months’ time – the club would be in a position to deal with it.”

