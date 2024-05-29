Andy Barrowman reacts to Hibernian links as he discusses Ian Murray’s managerial future at Raith Rovers

Andy Barrowman has welcomed Ian Murray being linked with the vacant Hibernian manager’s job – but insists it is “business as usual” at Raith Rovers.

Murray features high up the bookmakers’ list of possible replacements for Nick Montgomery in the Easter Road hotseat.

As a former Hibs player and boyhood supporter, the 43-year-old will have caught the eye of his old club after steering Raith to second in the Championship this season.

However, Barrowman says there has been no contact between the clubs over the ex-Rangers, Norwich City and Scotland defender.

The Stark’s Park chief executive has branded any link with Murray “pure speculation” for now.

But he is adamant that Rovers are happy for anyone at the club to attract attention if it means they are delivering success.

“I’ve seen the speculation, I’m not immune to that,” Barrowman told Courier Sport. “I see all of that and the bookies odds and everything else.

“I understand it, it’s normal, and it’s a good thing.

“As a club, we want to promote people, whether it’s a manager or a player or someone that works in the office.

“If you’re good at your job, you’re going to attract interest from people that can potentially pay more.

‘A culture we want to promote’, says Barrowman

“So, it’s a culture we want to promote and we’ve always said that to every member of staff.

“The manager’s no different, although he’s possibly the highest-profile in that situation.

“But we’ll actively promote that. We want managers and players to come here and do well and progress.

“The club benefits from that in the short-term and the longer term.”

He added: “We’ll see what happens but there’s certainly been no contact with the club.

“We were having discussions on the way back down the road from Dingwall on Sunday night and since then about next season.

“We are business as usual until anything changes.

“It’s pure speculation until anyone tells us anything different and so I’ll not give it much thought.”

Murray’s role as manager was eased when Raith’s new owners took the reins 12 months ago.

John Potter followed Barrowman and consortium leader Dean Mckenzie from Kelty Hearts to Stark’s Park to become technical director.

Raith Rovers ‘in a position to deal with it’

He plays a significant role in player recruitment and behind the scenes, allowing Murray to focus more on coaching.

And Barrowman is confident Rovers will be able to cope if Murray is eventually enticed away from the Championship outfit.

“The club is set up to deal with these things,” he added.

“There’s no point in worrying about something until it happens.

“But if did happen – now, in two months’ time or six months’ time – the club would be in a position to deal with it.”