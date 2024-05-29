Dundee Waterfront flat has one of the city’s best views of Tay Bridge

A Dundee flat with one of the city’s best views of the Tay Bridge has gone up for sale.

The fourth-floor apartment is part of the sought-after Waterfront development.

The property has two bedrooms and is described as being in “outstanding decorative order”.

Agent Thorntons says the flat pairs “modern natural decor with high-end fixtures and fittings”.

It also has a southeast-facing balcony with panoramic views across the River Tay.

The apartment features a generous open-plan living area with a modern kitchen and built-in storage.

There are two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a separate bathroom.

The building also has a secure shared entrance and lift service, as well as residents parking.

The Waterfront flat is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £270,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a church conversion with original features is for sale at £140k.

And across the river in Fife, a seafront home with an award winning extension is on the market for £695k.