Property Dundee Waterfront flat has one of the city’s best views of Tay Bridge The apartment has a southeast-facing balcony with panoramic views across the water. By Ellidh Aitken May 29 2024, 7:00am May 29 2024, 7:00am Share Dundee Waterfront flat has one of the city’s best views of Tay Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4993891/dundee-waterfront-flat-views-tay-bridge/ Copy Link The flat has one of the city's best views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Thorntons A Dundee flat with one of the city’s best views of the Tay Bridge has gone up for sale. The fourth-floor apartment is part of the sought-after Waterfront development. The property has two bedrooms and is described as being in “outstanding decorative order”. Agent Thorntons says the flat pairs “modern natural decor with high-end fixtures and fittings”. The flat looks out onto the River Tay. Image: Thorntons The apartment is in Dundee’s Waterfront development. Image: Thorntons The view from the balcony. Image: Thorntons It also has a southeast-facing balcony with panoramic views across the River Tay. The apartment features a generous open-plan living area with a modern kitchen and built-in storage. There are two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a separate bathroom. The building also has a secure shared entrance and lift service, as well as residents parking. There is an open-plan living, kitchen and dining space. Image: Thorntons The sitting area. Image: Thorntons The room looks out to the river. Image: Thorntons The doors to the balcony. Image: Thorntons The modern kitchen. Image: Thorntons One of the double bedrooms. Image: Thorntons One bedroom has an en suite. Image: Thorntons The second bedroom. Image: Thorntons The separate bathroom. Image: Thorntons The Waterfront flat is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £270,000. Elsewhere in Dundee, a church conversion with original features is for sale at £140k. And across the river in Fife, a seafront home with an award winning extension is on the market for £695k.