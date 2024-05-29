Dundee Waterfront flat has one of the city’s best views of Tay Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Waterfront flat has one of the city’s best views of Tay Bridge

The apartment has a southeast-facing balcony with panoramic views across the water. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The flat has one of the city's best views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Thorntons
The flat has one of the city's best views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Thorntons

A Dundee flat with one of the city’s best views of the Tay Bridge has gone up for sale.

The fourth-floor apartment is part of the sought-after Waterfront development.

The property has two bedrooms and is described as being in “outstanding decorative order”.

Agent Thorntons says the flat pairs “modern natural decor with high-end fixtures and fittings”.

The flat looks out onto the River Tay. Image: Thorntons
The apartment is in Dundee’s Waterfront development. Image: Thorntons
The view from the balcony. Image: Thorntons

It also has a southeast-facing balcony with panoramic views across the River Tay.

The apartment features a generous open-plan living area with a modern kitchen and built-in storage.

There are two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a separate bathroom.

The building also has a secure shared entrance and lift service, as well as residents parking.

There is an open-plan living, kitchen and dining space. Image: Thorntons
The sitting area. Image: Thorntons
The room looks out to the river. Image: Thorntons
The doors to the balcony. Image: Thorntons
The modern kitchen. Image: Thorntons
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
One bedroom has an en suite. Image: Thorntons
The second bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The separate bathroom. Image: Thorntons

The Waterfront flat is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £270,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a church conversion with original features is for sale at £140k.

And across the river in Fife, a seafront home with an award winning extension is on the market for £695k.

