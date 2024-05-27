Traditional seafront East Neuk house with award winning extension on sale for £695k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traditional seafront East Neuk house with award winning extension on sale for £695k

The house in Cellardyke enjoys breathtaking sea views.

By Jack McKeown
This house in Cellardyke has a remarkable extension. Image: Rettie.
This house in Cellardyke has a remarkable extension. Image: Rettie.

A waterfront home in Cellardyke with a spectacular extension has gone on the market for almost £700,000.

Number 49 John Street is a historic three-bedroom home that has been beautifully upgraded and extended.

It sits right on the waterfront with the garden extending to the sea wall.

Spanning three floors, the oldest parts of the house date from as far back as the 17th Century.

The upper section of the house was added in the early 19th Century. Much more recently, a superb extension was added, with a wall of glass to take full advantage of the sea views.

The front door opens into a hallway with views over the garden and out to sea. It’s floored with reclaimed pine and has an alcove that’s perfect for reading or studying.

The living room is a cosy space. Image: Rettie.

The living room has original pine flooring, cast iron radiators, and a wood burning stove under a large sandstone mantlepiece. It’s the perfect refuge to coorie in on a stormy day or a winter’s evening.

Amazing extension

Edinburgh based architects OCA were commissioned to add a dramatic extension to the house.

Built around 2009, the copper clad extension was inspired by Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy and contains the dining room and kitchen. A full wall of glass takes full advantage of the incredible sea views the property enjoys.

The extension is clad in copper. Image: Rettie.
The extension wraps around original stone stairs. Image: Rettie.

The extension is no ordinary box-on-the-back-of-a-house. A folded roof and irregular plan make it extremely eye-catching. An angled glass rooflight helps push natural light farther back into the home.

The extension wraps around what was an external stone staircase, which has treads worn from centuries of weather and footfall.

Where many extension have glossy modern decor, the John Street house has an interior that blends perfectly with the older parts of the home.

Reclaimed oak was used to make cunning hidden cupboards. Image: Rettie.
A folding roof makes the extension a dramatic space. Image: Rettie.

Pine floorboards look nicely aged and there is a timber-clad wall. Salvaged French oak railway carriage panelling has been used on the sink and island. The panelling is also used on a clever bank of cupboards, which look like a plain wall when the doors are closed.

The shape of the extension is designed to mirror that of the rocks beyond the house, and the kitchen panelling has been stained to echo their colouring.

Architecture awards

Little wonder it won a commended award in the Architects Journal Small Projects Awards in 2012 and was also commended in the 2013 Scottish Design Awards.

The house has also featured in Grand Designs Magazine, the Guardian and the Times.

The first floor has two bedrooms and a bathroom. The larger of these bedrooms has a stunning balcony that looks straight out to sea.

The first floor bedroom has a balcony with sea views. Image: Rettie.
The garden has direct beach access. Image: Rettie.

Finally, the attic level contains the principal bedroom suite. This also has wonderful sea views, a freestanding bath in the bedroom itself, and an en suite shower room.

The south-east facing garden is a sheltered suntrap. A lawn, borders, a pond, and a well create a lovely, private haven for sunny days.

It even has a gate that opens straight on to the beach.

 

Number 49 John Street, Cellardyke is on sale with Rettie for offers over £695,000.

 

