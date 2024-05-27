LEE WILKIE: Dundee stars should relish Scotland U/21 duty – Steve Clarke will be watching

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee stars should relish Scotland U/21 duty – Steve Clarke will be watching

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan will be join Scot Gemmill's squad for two friendlies next week.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland U/21s 2-0 up in Belgium. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee players are all enjoying their summer break after a long, hard season.

Well, I say all.

Of course Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan’s breaks are much shorter than everyone else’s.

They’ll be joining Scot Gemmill’s U/21 squad for a couple of friendlies next week.

It really is great to see regular call-ups for Dundee and United players.

Josh Mulligan has been called up to Scotland U/21 duty. Image: SNS

There is so much to learn from the experience, it can only help their club football.

Going to different places, playing new teams and players, it’s obvious.

What isn’t so obvious is the different tactical approach you need to get to grips with when playing other international sides.

Lyall Cameron

For Lyall Cameron, it could prove hugely beneficial.

The kind of mindset he has and the confidence he shows, he can have a wee eye on the senior Scotland team.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke.

There is a gap but it’s certainly something to aim for.

If he’s impressing Gemmill and his coaches, that 100% gets filtered up to Steve Clarke.

The Scotland boss will be watching games and training as well and will be fully aware of which players have the potential to make the step up.

Conduct yourself properly and Clarke will know all about it.

There is a carrot for our young players in the U/21s, a big target to aim for.

More from Dundee FC

Shaun Byrne is a player id demand.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers face competition for Shaun Byrne as FIVE clubs eye move for…
Dundee defender Ryan Astley. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty delivers Ryan Astley verdict after slow start for ex-Everton defender
Antonio Portales has loved his first year at Dundee - and can't wait for the derby experience. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales buzzing for first taste of Dundee derby next season
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's top-six season in numbers as Luke McCowan smashes 37-year record
Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Scotland under-21 boss can't wait to reunite with Lyall Cameron after 'very influential' Dundee…
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee appeal huge SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements
(L to R) Dundee's Lyall Cameron, Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman, and Josh Mulligan of the Dark Blues are all in the latest Scotland under-21 squad. Images: SNS
Dundee duo, Dundee United pair and potential summer Dark Blues target in Scotland under-21…
3
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players after reaching the top six. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty feels ‘responsibility’ to young squad as Dundee boss praises ‘instrumental’ Gordon Strachan
Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck sends heartfelt farewell message to Dundee and Dens faithful
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
The inside story of Dundee's triumphant Premiership return: Finding Paul McGowan, Rangers rancour and…

Conversation