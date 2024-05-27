LEE WILKIE: Dundee stars should relish Scotland U/21 duty – Steve Clarke will be watching

Dundee players are all enjoying their summer break after a long, hard season.

Well, I say all.

Of course Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan’s breaks are much shorter than everyone else’s.

They’ll be joining Scot Gemmill’s U/21 squad for a couple of friendlies next week.

It really is great to see regular call-ups for Dundee and United players.

There is so much to learn from the experience, it can only help their club football.

Going to different places, playing new teams and players, it’s obvious.

What isn’t so obvious is the different tactical approach you need to get to grips with when playing other international sides.

Lyall Cameron

For Lyall Cameron, it could prove hugely beneficial.

The kind of mindset he has and the confidence he shows, he can have a wee eye on the senior Scotland team.

There is a gap but it’s certainly something to aim for.

If he’s impressing Gemmill and his coaches, that 100% gets filtered up to Steve Clarke.

The Scotland boss will be watching games and training as well and will be fully aware of which players have the potential to make the step up.

Conduct yourself properly and Clarke will know all about it.

There is a carrot for our young players in the U/21s, a big target to aim for.