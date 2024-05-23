Dundee duo, Dundee United pair and potential summer Dark Blues target in Scotland under-21 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee duo, Dundee United pair and potential summer Dark Blues target in Scotland under-21 squad

The Dundee clubs are well-represented in Scot Gemmill's latest young Scots group.

By Sean Hamilton
(L to R) Dundee's Lyall Cameron, Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman, and Josh Mulligan of the Dark Blues are all in the latest Scotland under-21 squad. Images: SNS
(L to R) Dundee's Lyall Cameron, Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman, and Josh Mulligan of the Dark Blues are all in the latest Scotland under-21 squad. Images: SNS

Dundee and Dundee United are well-represented in the latest Scotland under-21 squad.

Dark Blues duo Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have both been called up by young Scots boss Scot Gemmill.

From the other side of Tannadice Street, United stars Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman will join up for the friendlies with Turkey and Austria on June 3 and 7.

But local interest does not end there.

Burnley prospect Michael Mellon, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Dundee, and is the son of former United boss Micky Mellon, is also in the squad for the clashes, in Istanbul and Vienna.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty instructs Burnley loanee Michael Mellon. Image: SNS

Mellon scored 15 goals on loan with Morecambe in the first half of the campaign, then added three in dark blue, despite suffering from a concussion that robbed him of game time at Dens Park.

The club’s “strategic alliance” with the young hit man’s parent club should have them well placed to welcome him back next season, should the Clarets decide to farm him out.

The friendlies take place on the same dates as Steve Clark’s men’s side face Gibraltar and Finland in preparation for Euro 2024.

Gemmill’s under-21s continue their European Championships qualifying campaign in September.

After six games, they sit send in Group B, behind leaders Spain, and with Belgium, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Malta chasing.

