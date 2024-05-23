Dundee duo, Dundee United pair and potential summer Dark Blues target in Scotland under-21 squad

Dundee and Dundee United are well-represented in the latest Scotland under-21 squad.

Dark Blues duo Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have both been called up by young Scots boss Scot Gemmill.

From the other side of Tannadice Street, United stars Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman will join up for the friendlies with Turkey and Austria on June 3 and 7.

But local interest does not end there.

Burnley prospect Michael Mellon, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Dundee, and is the son of former United boss Micky Mellon, is also in the squad for the clashes, in Istanbul and Vienna.

Mellon scored 15 goals on loan with Morecambe in the first half of the campaign, then added three in dark blue, despite suffering from a concussion that robbed him of game time at Dens Park.

The club’s “strategic alliance” with the young hit man’s parent club should have them well placed to welcome him back next season, should the Clarets decide to farm him out.

The friendlies take place on the same dates as Steve Clark’s men’s side face Gibraltar and Finland in preparation for Euro 2024.

Gemmill’s under-21s continue their European Championships qualifying campaign in September.

After six games, they sit send in Group B, behind leaders Spain, and with Belgium, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Malta chasing.