Famous Perthshire chip shop family call it a day after 87 years

The family behind one of Scotland’s best-loved fish and chip shops have announced they are handing over the reins after 87 years.

Gillian Whitelaw says they have been “overwhelmed” by the messages of love and support since she revealed they are bowing out of the Auchterarder Fish and Chip Company.

She is the third generation of the Giannandrea family to run the popular High Street landmark.

Her grandfather Alessio opened the shop in 1937, and older locals still refer it as ‘Alec’s’.

As well as filling the bellies of generations of Auchterarder residents, the fish and chip shop has been an essential stop for skiers and football supporters heading home from away matches.

Gillian said it wasn’t uncommon to serve 50 coachloads of fans a night in its heyday.

And in 2015, it earned its place in Scottish Cup history books when the triumphant Inverness Caledonian Thistle football team stopped off for a celebratory fish supper after their victory at Hampden Park.

The Highland team brought the High Street to a standstill with an impromptu song and dance routine, which went vital on social media.

New chapter for Auchterarder chip shop

This will be Gillian and husband Ian’s last weekend as owners of the Fish and Chip Company, Auchterarder.

New owner Fergus Watson of the company Siaway, based mainly on The Isle of Skye, will takes ownership on Tuesday.

However, Gillian and team will be staying on behind the counter until October 1, when the new manager starts.

In a message posted on Facebook, Gillian said: “We wish Fergus and Aron every success going forward and hope that you all will too.

“Along with the entire Giannandrea family, Ian and I thank all of our customers old and new so very much for your custom, loyalty patience and laughs over the last 87 years since my papa first opened the shop in 1937.”

‘The chippy you want to stop at’

Speaking to the Courier, she said it had been a joy to run the business, where she started work as an 11 year-old.

And she said she was grateful for all the messages of love that had been pouring in.

“It’s totally overwhelming,” she said.

“The shop has been such a big part of our lives. And all the boys and girls who’ve worked for us over the years have become our extended family.

“We’ve just decided it’s the right time for us to do something new.

“We’re so grateful to everyone for their support over the years and we hope they will show the new owners the same love and loyalty.”

One Facebook follower wrote: “So many great memories from working there, such a massive part of my life when I was young! Wouldn’t it be nice to have one last shift together.”

Another said: “Thank you all for being fabulous for the town and renowned amongst the football fraternity as ‘the chippy’ you want to stop at.”