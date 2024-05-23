Famous Perthshire chip shop family call it a day after 87 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Famous Perthshire chip shop family call it a day after 87 years

The Auchterarder chip shop has been beloved by locals - and a must-stop for football supporters and skiers

By Morag Lindsay
Auchterarder chip shop exterior
The Fish and Chip Company shop in Auchterarder is changing hands. Image: Google Maps.

The family behind one of Scotland’s best-loved fish and chip shops have announced they are handing over the reins after 87 years.

Gillian Whitelaw says they have been “overwhelmed” by the messages of love and support since she revealed they are bowing out of the Auchterarder Fish and Chip Company.

She is the third generation of the Giannandrea family to run the popular High Street landmark.

Her grandfather Alessio opened the shop in 1937, and older locals still refer it as ‘Alec’s’.

As well as filling the bellies of generations of Auchterarder residents, the fish and chip shop has been an essential stop for skiers and football supporters heading home from away matches.

Gillian said it wasn’t uncommon to serve 50 coachloads of fans a night in its heyday.

And in 2015, it earned its place in Scottish Cup history books when the triumphant Inverness Caledonian Thistle football team stopped off for a celebratory fish supper after their victory at Hampden Park.

Gillian and Kiera Hamilton holding Scottish Cup behind counter at the Auchterarder Fish and Chip company
Gillian and Kiera Hamilton got their hands on the Scottish Cup in 2015.

The Highland team brought the High Street to a standstill with an impromptu song and dance routine, which went vital on social media.

New chapter for Auchterarder chip shop

This will be Gillian and husband Ian’s last weekend as owners of the Fish and Chip Company, Auchterarder.

New owner Fergus Watson of the company Siaway, based mainly on The Isle of Skye, will takes ownership on Tuesday.

However, Gillian and team will be staying on behind the counter until October 1, when the new manager starts.

In a message posted on Facebook, Gillian said: “We wish Fergus and Aron every success going forward and hope that you all will too.

“Along with the entire Giannandrea family, Ian and I thank all of our customers old and new so very much for your custom, loyalty patience and laughs over the last 87 years since my papa first opened the shop in 1937.”

‘The chippy you want to stop at’

Speaking to the Courier, she said it had been a joy to run the business, where she started work as an 11 year-old.

And she said she was grateful for all the messages of love that had been pouring in.

View of Auchterarder High Street, with chip shop sign
Giannandrea’s chip shop has been as much a fixture of Auchterarder as the Aytoun Hall for the last 87 years. Image: Google Maps.

“It’s totally overwhelming,” she said.

“The shop has been such a big part of our lives. And all the boys and girls who’ve worked for us over the years have become our extended family.

“We’ve just decided it’s the right time for us to do something new.

“We’re so grateful to everyone for their support over the years and we hope they will show the new owners the same love and loyalty.”

One Facebook follower wrote: “So many great memories from working there, such a massive part of my life when I was young! Wouldn’t it be nice to have one last shift together.”

Another said: “Thank you all for being fabulous for the town and renowned amongst the football fraternity as ‘the chippy’ you want to stop at.”

