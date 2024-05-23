Longforgan home where Winston Churchill may have stayed for sale at £800k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Longforgan home where Winston Churchill may have stayed for sale at £800k

The C-listed Edwardian property has a view south over the River Tay.

By Chloe Burrell
Woodlands near Longforgan.
Woodlands near Longforgan is for sale. Image: Savills

An Edwardian country house near Longforgan that may have accommodated Winston Churchill has gone on the market.

Woodlands, north of the A90, is a C-listed building dating back to 1913. It has a captivating view south over the River Tay.

It is the central part of a small grouping of six houses.

It was believed to have been built for local business people the Peebles family and it is thought Winston Churchill may have stayed there when he was an MP in Dundee.

Inside, the seven-bedroom property still retains many period features which have been reserved.

Woodlands near Longforgan.
The drive heading up to Woodlands. Image: Savills
Hallway of Woodlands near Longforgan.
The hallway has a fireplace and an original carved staircase. Image: Savills
Staircase at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The staircase is lit by two stained-glass windows. Image: Savills
Dining room at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The dining room. Image: Savills
Cloakroom at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The cloakroom. Image: Savills
Playroom at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The playroom was previously used as a study. Image: Savills
Sitting room at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The sitting room has a bay window overlooking the garden. Image: Savills
Study at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The office. Image: Savills
The snug at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The snug. Image: Savills
Kitchen at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The bright kitchen. Image: Savills
Boot room at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The boot room has a wine fridge. Image: Savills

On entry, a covered porch opens to a hall with a fireplace and original carved staircase, which is lit by two stained-glass windows.

The south-facing dining room has a bay window in the turret and a fireplace with a gas fire.

There is also a cloakroom with a wash basin and toilet inside, as well as a playroom previously used as a study.

Adjacent to this is a sitting room with an open fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden.

There is a small office with a snug that has a wall-mounted TV.

The bright dual-aspect dining kitchen has a four-oven Aga cooker and ample space for informal dining.

Beyond this is a boot room with a wine fridge and fridge/freezer.

On the first floor is a galleried landing providing access to four bedrooms.

Bedroom at Woodlands near Longforgan.
One of the bedrooms at Woodlands. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Woodlands near Longforgan.
Bedroom two has a turreted bay window. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Woodlands near Longforgan.
Bedroom four. Image: Savills
Bathroom at Woodlands near Longforgan.
Bedroom four has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Woodlands near Longforgan.
Bedroom seven features a fireplace. Image: Savills

Bedroom one has a fireplace, as does bedroom two, which also has a turreted bay window and a wall-mounted TV.

Bedroom three has a fireplace and wall-mounted TV, while bedroom four has a hanging cupboard and an en-suite bathroom.

On the second floor there are a further three bedrooms, making seven in total, with bedroom seven featuring a fireplace, toilet and plenty of storage.

Garden at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The garden has a gravelled seating area. Image: Savills
Garden at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The shed in the garden. Image: Savills
Summerhouse at Woodlands near Longforgan.
The summerhouse. Image: Savills

There is a pretty front garden enclosed by beech hedges and includes a lawn, paved and gravelled seating areas and a summerhouse.

Behind the property is a drying green, wooden garden shed, a further area of lawn and another garden shed.

Woodlands is being marketed by Savills for offers over £795,000.

More from Property

Wester Haining
One of Fife's most expensive homes has price cut by £60k
The six bedroom house in Piperdam is on sale for £650k. Image: Harmony Homes.
For sale: £650k Piperdam house on double plot with indoor swimming pool and biomass…
31 Craigfoot Walk in Kirkcaldy is for sale for offers over £650,000.
Beautiful home on Kirkcaldy coastline has garden overlooking the beach
The former Russell Hotel is being converted into six luxury apartments. Image: Savills.
St Andrews: 6 apartments in former Russell Hotel on sale for almost £9 million
Upper Woodinch near Dalguise. Image: Galbraith
£750k Perthshire country retreat with outdoor swimming pool for sale
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
More homes for sale shows confidence returning to Tayside property market, says TSPC
Owner Lee stands outside The Old Mill, which sits on the Allan Water near Dunblane.
Stunning waterside mill near Dunblane features in Scotland's Home of the Year
The Orchard Row house in St Andrews
Stunning £1.1m St Andrews townhouse has price slashed by £150k
The Magdalen Yard Road flat overlooks the Tay Bridge. Image: Verdala
Stylish Dundee flat with 'turret' looks directly over Tay Bridge
Barometer Cottage in on Broughty Ferry's waterfront. Image: Blackadders.
Charming waterfront cottage in Broughty Ferry has unusual feature
2

Conversation