Longforgan home where Winston Churchill may have stayed for sale at £800k

An Edwardian country house near Longforgan that may have accommodated Winston Churchill has gone on the market.

Woodlands, north of the A90, is a C-listed building dating back to 1913. It has a captivating view south over the River Tay.

It is the central part of a small grouping of six houses.

It was believed to have been built for local business people the Peebles family and it is thought Winston Churchill may have stayed there when he was an MP in Dundee.

Inside, the seven-bedroom property still retains many period features which have been reserved.

On entry, a covered porch opens to a hall with a fireplace and original carved staircase, which is lit by two stained-glass windows.

The south-facing dining room has a bay window in the turret and a fireplace with a gas fire.

There is also a cloakroom with a wash basin and toilet inside, as well as a playroom previously used as a study.

Adjacent to this is a sitting room with an open fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden.

There is a small office with a snug that has a wall-mounted TV.

The bright dual-aspect dining kitchen has a four-oven Aga cooker and ample space for informal dining.

Beyond this is a boot room with a wine fridge and fridge/freezer.

On the first floor is a galleried landing providing access to four bedrooms.

Bedroom one has a fireplace, as does bedroom two, which also has a turreted bay window and a wall-mounted TV.

Bedroom three has a fireplace and wall-mounted TV, while bedroom four has a hanging cupboard and an en-suite bathroom.

On the second floor there are a further three bedrooms, making seven in total, with bedroom seven featuring a fireplace, toilet and plenty of storage.

There is a pretty front garden enclosed by beech hedges and includes a lawn, paved and gravelled seating areas and a summerhouse.

Behind the property is a drying green, wooden garden shed, a further area of lawn and another garden shed.

Woodlands is being marketed by Savills for offers over £795,000.