Fife police officers left with broken wrist and ‘significant’ facial injuries after 70 attacks in less than 2 months

The kingdom's police chief is pleading with locals to show his officers respect.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife's police chief. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife's police chief. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Police officers in Fife have been left with injuries including a broken wrist after a spate of 70 attacks in less than two months.

The kingdom’s police chief is urging locals to show respect to his officers after a series of attacks since the start of April.

One officer suffered a wrist fracture and another was left with “significant” facial injuries following assaults by members of the public.

Both have been forced to take time off work to recover.

Police Scotland says the incidents will have a “long-term impact” on the officers.

Girls, 13 and 15, among those charged over attacks on Fife police officers

Recent incidents include two officers being punched and kicked last Wednesday (May 15) in Levenmouth.

Two girls, aged 13 and 15, have been charged over the assault.

During an unconnected incident in Cardenden on the same day, two officers had to receive hospital treatment after they were attacked.

A 27-year-old man has since been charged over the incident.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan told The Courier: “Nobody deserves to be injured doing their job and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Ch Supt McEwan wants parents to take some responsibility. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Being assaulted can have long-lasting effects, both physically and mentally.

“Police officers are no different and violence directed towards them when they’re trying to keep people safe is totally unacceptable.

“Police assault also impacts the wider community as officers will often need time away from their duties to recover.”

He added: “I am appealing to people in Fife to have respect for police officers.

“We often see groups of youths involved in anti-social behaviour and violence who seem to see it as some kind of a challenge to ‘take on’ officers.

Fife police chief’s plea to parents and guardians to ‘take some responsibility’ after spate of attacks

“I would ask that all parents and guardians take on some responsibility and help to educate young people about respect.

“Please be aware of where your children are and what they are doing.

“The chief constable has recently announced that body-worn cameras will soon be rolled out to all operational police officers in Scotland.

“This is very welcome news and will hopefully help in terms of determining the kind of violence faced by officers.

“It is the job of police officers to protect the public and keep our communities safe.

“Violence directed towards them should not be regarded in any way as acceptable.”

Conversation