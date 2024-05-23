Fife free bulky uplift scheme fails to reduce fly-tipping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife free bulky uplift scheme fails to reduce fly-tipping

The number of incidents has increased by 12% since the uplift fee was scrapped last year.

By Claire Warrender
fly-tipping in Lochgelly, Fife
Fly-tipping in Lochgelly earlier this year.

Fly-tipping in Fife has increased by 12%, despite the introduction of free bulky uplifts.

Fife Council scrapped the £30 fee to uplift large household items for disposal in April last year in a bid to reduce dumping.

But despite carrying out 55,547 uplifts in the following 12 months, incidents of fly-tipping rose to 3,483 – up 373 on the previous year.

The Fife free bulky uplift scheme has not prevented dumping like these 47 tyres
Tyres dumped by the road in Valleyfield, Fife, after the introduction of the free bulky uplift scheme. Image: Supplied by Fife Council/ Safer Communities

Head of environment services John Rodigan said: “One of the objectives of the scheme was to reduce fly-tipping.

“The evidence suggests the free bulky uplift scheme does not reduce fly-tipping.

“Fly-tipped materials are predominantly commercial waste dumped by small business owners and traders who do not want to pay gate fees at landfill sites.”

One of the worst incidents recently involved the dumping of 47 car tyres at the roadside near Valleyfield.

43,000 black bags and 9,000 couches in a year

Despite this, demand for the uplift service is around four times higher than previously.

It sees people who are unable to take large items to recycling centres book a slot for council workers to lift them.

The council removed 43,000 black bags. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

The scheme previously generated around £250,000 for council coffers.

In the last year, staff have removed more than 43,000 black bags of household and garden waste.

Other items include 9,300 couches, 8,200 mattresses, 4,000 fridge freezers and 3,000 bed bases.

Washing machines and garden furniture were also removed.

Of those, 59% were recycled.

Bid to reduce number of black bags

Mr Rodigan added: “Demand has remained consistent over the first 12 months.

“It’s very encouraging to report that 59% of the uplifted material is being recycled, with black bags making up the bulk of the landfill waste.

“The service will be considering ways of supporting residents to segregate and recycle more of their domestic waste.

“Greater awareness of environmental impacts will reduce black bag uplift applications.”

Fife Council ploughed £1.2 million per year into free the bulky uplift scheme.

However, an increase in processing charges will likely add another £500,000-a-year to the bill.

And new rules by environment watchdog Sepa regarding the disposal of couches and armchairs could also significantly increase costs.

Conversation