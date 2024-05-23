Fife free bulky uplift scheme fails to reduce fly-tipping

Fly-tipping in Fife has increased by 12%, despite the introduction of free bulky uplifts.

Fife Council scrapped the £30 fee to uplift large household items for disposal in April last year in a bid to reduce dumping.

But despite carrying out 55,547 uplifts in the following 12 months, incidents of fly-tipping rose to 3,483 – up 373 on the previous year.

Head of environment services John Rodigan said: “One of the objectives of the scheme was to reduce fly-tipping.

“The evidence suggests the free bulky uplift scheme does not reduce fly-tipping.

“Fly-tipped materials are predominantly commercial waste dumped by small business owners and traders who do not want to pay gate fees at landfill sites.”

One of the worst incidents recently involved the dumping of 47 car tyres at the roadside near Valleyfield.

43,000 black bags and 9,000 couches in a year

Despite this, demand for the uplift service is around four times higher than previously.

It sees people who are unable to take large items to recycling centres book a slot for council workers to lift them.

The scheme previously generated around £250,000 for council coffers.

In the last year, staff have removed more than 43,000 black bags of household and garden waste.

Other items include 9,300 couches, 8,200 mattresses, 4,000 fridge freezers and 3,000 bed bases.

Washing machines and garden furniture were also removed.

Of those, 59% were recycled.

Bid to reduce number of black bags

Mr Rodigan added: “Demand has remained consistent over the first 12 months.

“It’s very encouraging to report that 59% of the uplifted material is being recycled, with black bags making up the bulk of the landfill waste.

“The service will be considering ways of supporting residents to segregate and recycle more of their domestic waste.

“Greater awareness of environmental impacts will reduce black bag uplift applications.”

Fife Council ploughed £1.2 million per year into free the bulky uplift scheme.

However, an increase in processing charges will likely add another £500,000-a-year to the bill.

And new rules by environment watchdog Sepa regarding the disposal of couches and armchairs could also significantly increase costs.